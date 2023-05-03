Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,164 in the last 365 days.

X AI, the New AI for Crypto, Announces Its Launch

How Smart Cryptocurrencies Got Smarter: X AI Brings the Power of GPT to Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X AI, an advanced artificial intelligence model specialized for cryptocurrency and blockchain applications, announces its official launch today. The company unveiled X AI GPT, an AI system based on machine learning and natural language processing that can understand context and generate relevant text for various crypto use cases.


According to Martin Windward, CEO of X AI, "We are excited to introduce X AI GPT to the blockchain community. This AI model has been trained on massive datasets to gain a deep understanding of cryptocurrencies, DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse. Developers and businesses can now leverage the power of AI to elevate their crypto products and services."

X AI GPT is modeled after the GPT-3 language model created by OpenAI. It uses a technique called self-attention to analyze the relationship between words in a sentence or phrase. The AI model identifies patterns and understands the context to produce coherent and meaningful text, even for long-form content. X AI has customized and optimized their GPT model with domain-specific datasets in the cryptocurrency space.

"GPT-3 demonstrated the possibilities of generative AI, but it lacked the crypto-native knowledge and context awareness for blockchain applications," said Windward. "With X AI GPT, we have built an AI that understands crypto inside and out, so it can generate content that resonates with the blockchain community."

The company sees many potential use cases for X AI GPT, including AI writers and communicators, smart contract generators, decentralized finance tools, non-fungible token creators, and conversational AI bots for crypto customer support. Developers can access the X AI GPT API and build their own applications on top of the AI model.

"Crypto is an ideal space for AI to make a impact," noted Windward. "There are so many opportunities to automate processes, personalize experiences, and gain valuable insights from data. X AI GPT can serve as an AI-powered brain for any crypto product or service."

About X AI

X AI was founded in 2022 by a team of AI and blockchain experts. The company's mission is to bring artificial intelligence and machine learning to the decentralized web. X AI GPT is available starting today for anyone interested in leveraging AI technology for cryptocurrency and blockchain applications.

Social Links

Telegram: https://t.me/xai_codes

Twitter: https://twitter.com/xai_codes

Medium: https://medium.com/@XAI_Codes

Github: https://github.com/xaicodes

Media Contact

Brand: X AI

Contact: Media team

Email: hello@xai.codes

Website: https://xai.codes/

SOURCE: X AI


You just read:

X AI, the New AI for Crypto, Announces Its Launch

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more