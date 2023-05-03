Submit Release
Radware Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Revenue of $69.0 million, down 6% year-over-year
  • Total ARR of $201.4, up 5% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 82.3% compared to 83.2% in the first quarter of 2022
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14; GAAP net loss per share of $0.07

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Despite the increasing challenges in the macro environment, our cloud security business performed well in the first quarter of 2023 and our cloud ARR grew over 20% year-over-year,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “We believe we are well positioned for the long term with security offerings that are critical in addressing an evolving threat landscape. We plan to continue to expand our cloud security business and portfolio to drive sustainable and profitable growth.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter 2023
Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $69.0 million:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $27.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 8% from $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $29.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 6% from $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 24% from $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $3.1 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $6.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $419.0 million. Cash flow from operations was negative $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, May 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and the Company’s second quarter 2023 outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following numbers:
U.S. participants call toll free: 888-510-2008
International participants call: 1 646-960-0306
Conference ID: 1864701

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-647-362-9199 or (US toll-free) 800-770-2030. Passcode 1864701.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls and similar measures targeting Russia and other countries and territories as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
       
  March 31,   December 31,
  2023     2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 41,882     46,185  
Available-for-sale marketable securities 60,693     44,180  
Short-term bank deposits 220,287     207,679  
Trade receivables, net 18,757     17,752  
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,114     7,196  
Inventories 11,279     11,428  
  362,012     334,420  
       
Long-term investments      
Available-for-sale marketable securities 72,476     90,148  
Long-term bank deposits 23,711     43,765  
Severance pay funds 2,106     2,146  
  98,293     136,059  
       
       
Property and equipment, net 20,750     21,068  
Intangible assets, net 18,694     19,686  
Other long-term assets 42,443     41,269  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,891     23,078  
Goodwill 68,008     68,008  
Total assets 632,091     643,588  
       
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity      
       
Current Liabilities      
Trade payables 4,827     6,464  
Deferred revenues 109,846     108,243  
Operating lease liabilities 4,815     4,685  
Other payables and accrued expenses 41,877     44,643  
  161,365     164,035  
       
Long-term liabilities      
Deferred revenues 71,362     72,219  
Operating lease liabilities 18,358     19,461  
Other long-term liabilities 19,095     19,430  
  108,815     111,110  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Share capital 733     732  
Additional paid-in capital 506,746     498,168  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (4,719)     (4,844)  
Treasury stock, at cost (316,467)     (303,299)  
Retained earnings 138,321     141,402  
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 324,614     332,159  
       
Non–controlling interest 37,297     36,284  
       
Total equity 361,911     368,443  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 632,091     643,588  
       


Radware Ltd.        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (loss)        
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)        
         
  For the three months ended
  March 31,
  2023     2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
         
Revenues 69,041     73,708  
Cost of revenues 13,306     12,941  
Gross profit 55,735     60,767  
         
Operating expenses, net:        
Research and development, net 21,150     20,370  
Selling and marketing 31,919     30,283  
General and administrative 8,247     6,527  
Total operating expenses, net 61,316     57,180  
         
Operating income (loss) (5,581)     3,587  
Financial income, net 3,491     1,698  
Income (loss) before taxes on income (2,090)     5,285  
Taxes on income 991     1,515  
Net income (loss) (3,081)     3,770  
         
Basic net earnings (loss) per share (0.07)     0.08  
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share 44,053,402     45,666,813  
         
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.07)     0.08  
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings (loss) per share 44,053,402     47,122,247  



  Radware Ltd.      
  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information      
  (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)      
         
    For the three months ended
    March 31,
    2023     2022  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit 55,735     60,767  
  Share-based compensation 113     90  
  Amortization of intangible assets 992     464  
Non-GAAP gross profit 56,840     61,321  
         
GAAP research and development, net 21,150     20,370  
  Share-based compensation 1,959     1,809  
Non-GAAP Research and development, net 19,191     18,561  
         
GAAP selling and marketing 31,919     30,283  
  Share-based compensation 3,394     1,849  
Non-GAAP selling and marketing 28,525     28,434  
         
GAAP general and administrative 8,247     6,527  
  Share-based compensation 3,531     668  
  Litigation costs -     -  
  Acquisition costs 13     1,142  
Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,703     4,717  
         
GAAP total operating expenses, net 61,316     57,180  
  Share-based compensation 8,884     4,326  
  Litigation costs -     -  
  Acquisition costs 13     1,142  
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 52,419     51,712  
         
GAAP operating income (loss) (5,581)     3,587  
  Share-based compensation 8,997     4,416  
  Amortization of intangible assets 992     464  
  Litigation costs -     -  
  Acquisition costs 13     1,142  
Non-GAAP operating income 4,421     9,609  
         
GAAP financial income, net 3,491     1,698  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (775)     (894)  
Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,716     804  
         
GAAP income before taxes on income (loss) (2,090)     5,285  
  Share-based compensation 8,997     4,416  
  Amortization of intangible assets 992     464  
  Litigation costs -     -  
  Acquisition costs 13     1,142  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (775)     (894)  
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 7,137     10,413  
         
GAAP taxes on income 991     1,515  
  Tax related adjustments 62     62  
Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,053     1,577  
         
GAAP net income (loss) (3,081)     3,770  
  Share-based compensation 8,997     4,416  
  Amortization of intangible assets 992     464  
  Litigation costs -     -  
  Acquisition costs 13     1,142  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (775)     (894)  
  Tax related adjustments (62)     (62)  
Non-GAAP net income 6,084     8,836  
         
GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.07)     0.08  
  Share-based compensation 0.20     0.09  
  Amortization of intangible assets 0.02     0.01  
  Litigation costs 0.00     0.00  
  Acquisition costs 0.00     0.02  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (0.02)     (0.02)  
  Tax related adjustments (0.00)     (0.00)  
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.14     0.19  
         
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 44,762,161     47,122,247  



Radware Ltd.      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow      
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)      
       
  For the three months ended
  March 31,
  2023     2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:      
       
Net income (loss) (3,081)     3,770  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 3,078     2,488  
Share-based compensation 8,997     4,416  
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 237     588  
Loss (gain) related to securities, net 245     (59)  
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits (1,754)     33  
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (69)     147  
Increase in trade receivables, net (1,005)     (5,854)  
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (2,858)     (3,816)  
Decrease in inventories 149     325  
Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,637)     3,843  
Increase in deferred revenues 746     2,436  
Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses (4,498)     (18,332)  
Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities, net 214     (437)  
Net cash used in operating activities (1,236)     (10,452)  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
       
Purchase of property and equipment (1,768)     (2,164)  
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net 47     (55)  
Proceeds from bank deposits, net 9,200     22,349  
Proceeds from sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net 1,976     4,556  
Payment for the acquisition of intangible assets 0     (30,000)  
Net cash provided (used in) investing activities 9,455     (5,314)  
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
       
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 220     562  
Repurchase of shares (12,742)     (22,826)  
Net cash used in financing activities (12,522)     (22,264)  
       
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,303)     (38,030)  
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 46,185     92,513  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 41,882     54,483  
       


  Radware Ltd.
  RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
  (U.S Dollars in thousands)
         
    For the three months ended
    March 31,
    2023     2022  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss) (3,081)     3,770  
  Exclude: Financial expense (income), net (3,491)     (1,698)  
  Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,078     2,488  
  Exclude: Taxes on income 991     1,515  
EBITDA (2,503)     6,075  
         
  Share-based compensation 8,997     4,416  
  Litigation costs -     -  
  Acquisition costs 13     1,142  
Adjusted EBITDA 6,507     11,633  
         
         
    For the three months ended
    March 31,
    2023     2022  
         
  Amortization of intangible assets 992     464  
         
  Depreciation 2,086     2,024  
         
    3,078     2,488  
         


Primary Logo

