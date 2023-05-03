Landsea Homes Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2023 Highlights



Total revenue of $241.7 million

Pretax income of $5.7 million

First quarter net income of $3.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share

Home sales gross margin of 18.1%

Total homes delivered of 472

Net new home orders of 498 with an order value of $282.5 million

Quarter-end homes in backlog of 696 for a total of $422.9 million



DALLAS, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax net income of $5.7 million, and net income of $3.2 million, or $0.08 per share. Prior year reported pretax net income was $18.1 million with net income of $13.1 million, or $0.28 per share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $7.1 million or $0.18 per share. For the prior year period adjusted net income was $32.8 million, or $0.71 per share.

Management Commentary

“2023 is off to a great start for Landsea Homes, as traffic, sales and cancellation rates all showed significant improvement in the first quarter relative to the fourth quarter of 2022.” said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes. “We recorded net income of $3.2 million for the quarter, or earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, on home sales revenue of $240.6 million. We also generated cash from operations and kept our net leverage in check, ending the quarter with a net-debt-to-total-capital ratio of 30.7%.”

Mr. Ho continued, “Our homebuilding operations made considerable headway in the first quarter in overcoming many of the issues facing our industry last year, namely homebuyer confidence and affordability. In response to these issues, we became more aggressive on the sales front by offering attractive pricing and incentives to drive traffic at our communities. These actions proved successful, as sales activity rebounded and gained momentum as the quarter progressed.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “Our focus remains on growing our operations in select, high growth markets by attracting buyers with quality, affordable new home options. We believe this is the best path to achieving better economies of scale at the local level and generating higher returns for our shareholders. Our High Performance Home series continues to be a great differentiator for our company, and we believe it is particularly appealing to the growing population of young buyers. As a result, we believe the future remains bright for Landsea Homes.”

Operating Results

Total revenue was $241.7 million in the first quarter, down 23.6% compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a 14% decrease in homes closed and a 6% decrease in average sales price.

New homes delivered totaled 472 homes at an average sales price of $510,000 compared to 552 homes delivered at an average sales price of $540,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

Net new home orders were 498 homes with a dollar value of $282.5 million, an average sales price of $567,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.8 sales per active community. This compares to 637 homes with a dollar value of $414.1 million, an average sales price of $650,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.9 sales per active community in the prior year period. Strong demand continued throughout the quarter and into April. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 16% as compared to 72% in the prior quarter and 9% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 696 homes with a dollar value of $422.9 million and an average sales price of $608,000 at March 31, 2023. This compares to 1,605 homes with a dollar value of $930.4 million and an average sales price of $580,000 at March 31, 2022.

Total lots owned or controlled at March 31, 2023, was 11,435 compared to 12,768 at March 31, 2022. We continue to leverage our asset-light strategy, controlling 56% of our lots at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Home sales gross margin was 18.1% compared to 20.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 21.9% compared to 29.0% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributed to the increase in sales discounts and incentives.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $3.2 million compared to $13.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $7.1 million compared to $32.8 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.08 compared to $0.28 in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.18 compared to $0.71 in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $16.2 million compared to $50.4 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had total liquidity of $289.5 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $139.5 million and $150.0 million in availability under the Company’s $675.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $516.9 million compared to $505.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 42.0% at March 31, 2023 and the Company’s net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 30.7% at March 31, 2023.

2023 Outlook

Second quarter 2023

New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 450 to 500

Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $510,000 to $520,000

Home sales gross margin of approximately 18%



Full year 2023

New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 1,650 to 2,000

Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $540,000 to $575,000

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;

our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;

changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;

our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;

the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;

our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;

our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;

the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and

the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.



Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,785 $ 123,634 Cash held in escrow 2,760 17,101 Real estate inventories 1,080,877 1,093,369 Due from affiliates 4,051 3,744 Goodwill 68,639 68,639 Other assets 134,970 134,009 Total assets $ 1,428,082 $ 1,440,496 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 62,473 $ 74,445 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 135,178 149,426 Due to affiliates 884 884 Notes and other debts payable, net 516,929 505,422 Total liabilities 715,464 730,177 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,245,809 issued and 40,019,283 outstanding as of March 31, 2023, 42,110,794 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 496,687 497,598 Retained earnings 161,566 158,348 Total stockholders’ equity 658,257 655,950 Noncontrolling interests 54,361 54,369 Total equity 712,618 710,319 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,428,082 $ 1,440,496





Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Home sales $ 240,625 $ 297,966 Lot sales and other 1,115 18,261 Total revenues 241,740 316,227 Cost of sales Home sales 197,054 235,702 Lot sales and other 713 15,371 Total cost of sales 197,767 251,073 Gross margin Home sales 43,571 62,264 Lot sales and other 402 2,890 Total gross margin 43,973 65,154 Sales and marketing expenses 16,408 19,148 General and administrative expenses 22,780 22,586 Total operating expenses 39,188 41,734 Income from operations 4,785 23,420 Other income, net 955 263 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability — (5,555 ) Pretax income 5,740 18,128 Provision for income taxes 1,617 5,067 Net income 4,123 13,061 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 905 (4 ) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 3,218 $ 13,065 Income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,997,699 45,347,369 Diluted 40,116,873 45,508,556





Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 170 $ 72,534 $ 427 143 $ 62,015 $ 434 19% 17% (2)% California 85 67,258 791 128 115,552 903 (34)% (42)% (12)% Florida 212 94,990 448 271 106,541 393 (22)% (11)% 14% Metro New York 1 1,649 1,649 4 7,700 1,925 (75)% (79)% (14)% Texas 4 4,194 1,049 6 6,158 1,026 (33)% (32)% 2% Total 472 $ 240,625 $ 510 552 $ 297,966 $ 540 (14)% (19)% (6)%





Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 152 $ 62,745 $ 413 3.2 139 $ 74,061 $ 533 4.6 9 % (15)% (23 %) (30)% California 164 136,227 831 4.7 174 162,175 932 5.0 (6)% (16)% (11 %) (6)% Florida 178 79,338 446 2.0 307 139,364 454 3.6 (42)% (43)% (2 %) (44)% Metro New York — — N/A N/A 13 34,316 2,640 4.3 N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 4 4,194 1,049 1.3 4 4,182 1,046 0.4 — % — % — % 225% Total 498 $ 282,504 $ 567 2.8 637 $ 414,098 $ 650 3.9 (22)% (32)% (13)% (28)%





Average Selling Communities Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change Arizona 16.0 10.0 60% California 11.7 11.7 —% Florida 30.0 28.7 5% Metro New York — 1.0 (100)% Texas 1.0 3.0 (67)% Total 58.7 54.4 8%





Backlog March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 87 $ 40,197 $ 462 419 $ 193,278 $ 461 (79)% (79)% —% California 158 147,415 933 302 272,999 904 (48)% (46)% 3% Florida 451 235,245 522 840 376,458 448 (46)% (38)% 17% Metro New York — — N/A 34 77,303 2,274 N/A N/A N/A Texas — — N/A 10 10,372 1,037 N/A N/A N/A Total 696 $ 422,857 $ 608 1,605 $ 930,410 $ 580 (57)% (55)% 5%





Lots Owned or Controlled March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total % Change Arizona 2,118 1,491 3,609 3,132 1,669 4,801 (25)% California 504 1,679 2,183 762 1,016 1,778 23% Florida 2,376 2,098 4,474 2,048 3,138 5,186 (14)% Metro New York 2 — 2 46 — 46 (96)% Texas — 1,167 1,167 39 918 957 22% Total 5,000 6,435 11,435 6,027 6,741 12,768 (10)%

Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % 2022 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 240,625 100.0 % $ 297,966 100.0 % Cost of home sales 197,054 81.9 % 235,702 79.1 % Home sales gross margin 43,571 18.1 % 62,264 20.9 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 4,542 1.9 % 6,382 2.1 % Add: Inventory impairments — — % — — % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 48,113 20.0 % 68,646 23.0 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 4,485 1.9 % 17,738 6.0 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 52,598 21.9 % $ 86,384 29.0 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (ix) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 4,123 $ 13,061 Provision for income taxes 1,617 5,067 Interest in cost of sales 4,553 6,389 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,418 1,623 EBITDA 11,711 26,140 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 4,485 17,738 Transaction costs 15 948 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability — 5,555 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,211 $ 50,381

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, Merger related transaction costs, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 3,218 $ 13,065 Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 718 1,517 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 4,485 17,738 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability — 5,555 Total adjustments 5,203 24,810 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 3,839 19,762 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 7,057 $ 32,827 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 3,218 $ 13,065 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares — (289 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,218 $ 12,776 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 7,057 $ 32,827 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares — (725 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 7,057 $ 32,102 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.28 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.71 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 39,997,699 45,347,369 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 40,116,873 45,508,556

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 516,929 $ 505,422 Total equity 712,618 710,319 Total capital $ 1,229,547 $ 1,215,741 Ratio of debt to capital 42.0 % 41.6 % Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 516,929 $ 505,422 Less: cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 136,785 123,634 Less: cash held in escrow 2,760 17,101 Net debt 377,384 364,687 Total capital $ 1,229,547 $ 1,215,741 Ratio of net debt to total capital 30.7 % 30.0 %



