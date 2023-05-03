Submit Release
LXP Industrial Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant warehouse/distribution real estate investments, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $9.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share.
  • Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $50.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share.
  • Completed 2.3 million square feet of lease extensions, raising industrial Base and Cash Base Rents by 45.0% and 28.5%, respectively.
  • Increased Industrial Same-Store NOI to 5.0% in the first quarter compared to the same time period in 2022.
  • Completed and placed into service a warehouse/distribution facility containing 0.4 million square feet in the Phoenix, Arizona market, subject to a 10-year lease.
  • Completed construction of two warehouse/distribution facilities containing 2.1 million square feet in the Central Florida and Indianapolis, Indiana markets.
  • Invested an aggregate of $34.6 million in development activities, including $31.0 million in six ongoing development projects.
  • Disposed of one property for a gross sale price of $27.9 million.

Subsequent Events

  • Fully leased the 1.1 million square foot completed warehouse/distribution project in the Columbus, Ohio market.
  • Completed construction of a 1.1 million square foot warehouse/distribution facility in the Greenville - Spartanburg market.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LXP, commented “We continue to execute exceptionally well on capturing market rent growth, with 2.3 million square feet leased during the quarter at Base and Cash Base rental increases of approximately 59% and 42%, respectively, when adjusted for one fixed rate renewal. Rents in our portfolio continue to be well below market and we look forward to a higher period of lease rollover in 2024. We completed an additional 2.5 million square feet of development projects in the quarter, including our 400,000 square foot Phoenix facility, which was placed into service, and subject to a 10-year lease with 3.5% annual escalations. Our development initiatives continue to produce favorable outcomes, and as a result, we are raising our estimate of cash stabilized yields on the remaining 4.3 million square foot development pipeline to a range of 6.0% to 6.5%.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, total gross revenues were $85.1 million, compared with total gross revenues of $80.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to revenue from acquisitions and stabilized development projects, which was partially offset by sales.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders was $9.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $9.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, LXP generated Adjusted Company FFO of $50.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $48.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Dividends/Distributions

LXP announced that it declared a regular quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 of $0.125 per common share/unit, which was paid April 17, 2023 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

LXP also announced that it declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share of Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, which is expected to be paid on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

STABILIZED DEVELOPMENT    
Property Type   Market   Sq. Ft.   Initial Cost Basis
($000) 		  Approximate
Lease Term (Yrs)		   % Leased at
Completion
Warehouse/distribution(1)   Phoenix, Arizona   392,278   $ 37,118   10.0   100 %
  1. Substantially completed and placed into service development project. LXP owns 93%. Initial cost basis excludes $1.9 million of lease commissions and certain remaining costs, including developer partner promote, if any. LXP funded an aggregate of $32.7 million as of March 31, 2023 for this project, of which, $1.6 million was funded in the first quarter of 2023.
ONGOING DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS        
Project (% owned) # of Buildings Market Estimated
Sq. Ft. 		  Estimated Project
Cost(1)
($000) 		  GAAP Investment Balance
as of
03/31/23
($000) 		  LXP Amount Funded
as of
03/31/23
($000)(2) 		  Actual/Estimated
Building
Completion
Date		   % Leased
as of 03/31/23
Consolidated:                          
The Cubes at Etna East (95%)(3) 1 Columbus, OH 1,074,840   $ 72,850   $ 61,240   $ 59,888   3Q 2022   (4 )
Ocala (80%)(3) 1 Central Florida 1,085,280     83,100     76,529     66,593   1Q 2023   %
Mt. Comfort (80%)(3) 1 Indianapolis, IN 1,053,360     65,500     61,614     52,119   1Q 2023   %
South Shore (100%) 2 Central Florida 270,885     41,200     31,844     26,277   2Q 2023   %
Smith Farms (90%)(5) 2 Greenville-Spartanburg, SC 1,396,772     101,550     85,290     72,690   2Q 2023   %
Cotton 303 (93%)(6) 1 Phoenix, AZ 488,400     44,100     33,310     31,458   3Q 2023   %
  8   5,369,537   $ 408,300   $ 349,827   $ 309,025        
  1. Estimated project cost includes estimated tenant improvements and leasing costs and excludes potential developer partner promote, if any.
  2. Excludes noncontrolling interests' share.
  3. Base building achieved substantial completion. Property is not in service as of March 31, 2023.
  4. Subsequent to quarter end, the property was fully leased subject to a 10-year lease with initial annualized rent of approximately $5.2 million with 3.5% annual escalations.
  5. Subsequent to quarter end, the base building comprised of 1,091,888 square feet was substantially completed.
  6. Originally a two building project. In March 2023, substantially completed and placed into service a 392,278 square foot facility subject to a 10-year lease. Remaining project ongoing.
LAND HELD FOR INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT


Project (% owned)   Market   Approx.
Developable
Acres		   GAAP Investment
Balance
as of
03/31/23
($000) 		  LXP Amount Funded
as of
03/31/23
($000)(1)
Consolidated:                
Reems & Olive (95.5%)   Phoenix, AZ   320   $ 77,473   $ 74,109
Mt. Comfort Phase II (80%)   Indianapolis, IN   116     5,303     4,250
ATL Fairburn JV (100%)   Atlanta, GA   14     1,731     1,736
        450   $ 84,507   $ 80,095


Project (% owned)   Market   Approx.
Developable
Acres		   GAAP Investment
Balance
as of
03/31/23
($000) 		  LXP Amount Funded
as of
03/31/23
($000)(1)
Non-consolidated:                
ETNA Park 70 (90%)   Columbus, OH   66   $ 13,348   $ 14,009
ETNA Park 70 East (90%)   Columbus, OH   21     2,135     2,405
        87   $ 15,483   $ 16,414
  1. Excludes noncontrolling interests' share.
PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS    


Location   Property Type   Gross Disposition
Price
($000) 		  Annualized
Net Income(1)
($000) 		  Annualized
NOI(1) ($000) 		  Month of
Disposition		   % Leased
Detroit, MI   Industrial   $ 27,910   $ 1,216   $ 2,203   March   100 %
  1. Generally, quarterly period prior to sale, annualized.

The above property was sold at GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 7.9%, respectively.

LEASING        

During the first quarter of 2023, LXP executed the following lease extensions:

    LEASE EXTENSIONS - SECOND GENERATION        
                       
    Location     Prior
Term 		  Lease
Expiration Date 		  Sq. Ft.
    Industrial                
1   Lebanon IN       01/2024   01/2029               741,880  
2   McDonough GA       10/2023   10/2030               676,000  
3   Cleveland TN       03/2024   03/2031               851,370  
3   TOTAL EXTENDED LEASES - SECOND GENERATION                     2,269,250  

As of March 31, 2023, LXP's stabilized industrial portfolio was 99.5% leased. A total of 2.3 million square feet of extended industrial leases were entered into through March 31, 2023, with Base and Cash Base Rents increasing by 45.0% and 28.5%, respectively.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

As of March 31, 2023, LXP ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 6.3x. LXP's total consolidated debt was $1.5 billion at quarter end with 91.4% at fixed rates. The total consolidated debt had a weighted-average term to maturity of 6.3 years and a weighted-average interest rate of 3.2% as of March 31, 2023.

2023 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

LXP now estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be within an expected range of $0.18 to $0.22 per diluted common share. LXP reaffirms that its estimated Adjusted Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2023, will be within an expected range of $0.66 and $0.70 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL

LXP will host a conference call today, May 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Interested parties may participate in this conference call by dialing 1-888-660-6082 or 1-929-201-6604. Conference ID is 1576583. A replay of the call will be available through August 1, 2023, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199, pin code for all replay numbers is 1576583. A link to a live webcast of the conference call is available at www.lxp.com within the Investors section.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions. For more information, including LXP's Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com

Contact:

Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
LXP Industrial Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com 

This release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors not under LXP's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of LXP to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” in LXP's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks related to: (1) national, regional and local economic and political climates, (2) the outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases, (3) authorization by LXP's Board of Trustees of future dividend declarations, (4) LXP's ability to achieve its estimates of net income attributable to common shareholders and Adjusted Company FFO for the year ending December 31, 2023, (5) the successful consummation of any lease, acquisition, build-to-suit, disposition, financing or other transaction, including achieving any estimated yields (6) the failure to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust, (7) changes in general business and economic conditions, including the impact of any legislation, (8) competition, (9) inflation, increases in real estate construction costs and construction schedule delays, (10) changes in financial markets and interest rates, (11) changes in accessibility of debt and equity capital markets, (12) future impairment charges, and (13) risks related to our investments in our non-consolidated joint ventures. Copies of the periodic reports LXP files with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available on LXP's web site at www.lxp.com. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe LXP's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects”, “may,” “plans,” “predicts,” “will,” “will likely result,” “is optimistic,” “goal,” “objective” or similar expressions. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the occurrence of unanticipated events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that LXP's expectations will be realized.

References to LXP refer to LXP Industrial Trust and its consolidated subsidiaries. All interests in properties and loans are held, and all property operating activities are conducted, through special purpose entities, which are separate and distinct legal entities that maintain separate books and records, but in some instances are consolidated for financial statement purposes and/or disregarded for income tax purposes. The assets and credit of each special purpose entity with a property subject to a mortgage loan are not available to creditors to satisfy the debt and other obligations of any other person, including any other special purpose entity or affiliate. Consolidated entities that are not property owner subsidiaries do not directly own any of the assets of a property owner subsidiary (or the general partner, member of managing member of such property owner subsidiary), but merely hold partnership, membership or beneficial interests therein which interests are subordinate to the claims of the property owner subsidiary's (or its general partner's, member's or managing member's) creditors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions

LXP has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.

LXP believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating LXP's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of properties, impairment charges, debt satisfaction gains (losses), net, non-cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges, the non-cash impact of sales-type leases and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. LXP's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

Base Rent: Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to exclude billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and to include ancillary income. Base Rent excludes reserves/write-offs of deferred rent receivable, as applicable. LXP believes Base Rent provides a meaningful measure due to the net lease structure of leases in the portfolio.

Cash Base Rent: Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements, non-cash sales-type lease income and lease termination income and includes ancillary income. LXP believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.

Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash income related to sales-type leases, (6) non-cash interest, (7) non-cash charges, net, (8) capitalized interest and internal costs, (9) cash paid for second generation tenant improvements, and (10) cash paid for second genelease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), LXP believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.

First Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs for in-service development projects and expenditures contemplated at acquisition for recently acquired properties. Because all companies do not calculate First Generation Costs the same way, LXP's presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: LXP believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. LXP believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

LXP presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into LXP’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. LXP also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of LXP's real estate portfolio. LXP believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of LXP’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate, (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost, (or sale price). Stabilized yields assume 100% occupancy and the payment of estimated costs to achieve 100% occupancy including partner promotes, if any.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of LXP's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. LXP defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments, non-cash income related to sales-type leases and lease termination income, net), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, LXP's NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.

Same-Store NOI: Same-Store NOI represents the NOI for consolidated properties that were owned, stabilized and included in our portfolio for two comparable reporting periods. As Same-Store NOI excludes the change in NOI from acquired and disposed of properties, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Store NOI, and accordingly, LXP's Same-Store NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Management believes that Same-Store NOI is a useful supplemental measure of LXP's operating performance. However, Same-Store NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of LXP's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of LXP's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses, the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of LXP's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact LXP's results from operations. LXP believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Same-Store NOI.

Second Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs to maintain revenues at existing properties and are a component of the FAD calculation. LXP believes that second generation building improvements represent an investment in existing stabilized properties.

Stabilized Portfolio: All real estate properties other than acquired or developed properties that have not achieved 90% occupancy within one-year of acquisition or substantial completion. Non-stabilized, substantially completed development projects are classified within investments in real estate under construction.

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three months ended March 31,
   2023     2022 
Gross revenues:      
Rental revenue $ 83,417     $ 78,536  
Other revenue   1,658       1,742  
Total gross revenues   85,075       80,278  
Expense applicable to revenues:      
Depreciation and amortization   (45,741 )     (44,506 )
Property operating   (15,243 )     (14,616 )
General and administrative   (9,242 )     (10,737 )
Non-operating income   194       32  
Interest and amortization expense   (11,393 )     (10,682 )
Impairment charges   (3,523 )      
Change in allowance for credit loss   (79 )      
Gains on sales of properties   7,879       255  
Income before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated entities   7,927       24  
Provision for income taxes   (216 )     (417 )
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated entities   3,604       11,301  
Net income   11,315       10,908  
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (149 )     (286 )
Net income attributable to LXP Industrial Trust shareholders   11,166       10,622  
Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C           (1,572 )             (1,572 )
Allocation to participating securities           (72 )             (61 )
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 9,522     $ 8,989  
       
Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ 0.03     $ 0.03  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic   290,080,508       283,640,465  
       
Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ 0.03     $ 0.03  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted   291,040,466       289,067,778  
 

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
       
Assets:      
Real estate, at cost $ 3,732,558     $ 3,691,066  
Real estate - intangible assets   328,607       328,607  
Land held for development   84,507       84,412  
Investments in real estate under construction   349,827       361,924  
Real estate, gross   4,495,499       4,466,009  
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization   845,338       800,470  
Real estate, net   3,650,161       3,665,539  
Assets held for sale   44,286       66,434  
Right-of-use assets, net   22,967       23,986  
Cash and cash equivalents   42,923       54,390  
Restricted cash   120       116  
Investments in non-consolidated entities   52,571       58,206  
Deferred expenses, net   25,485       25,207  
Investment in a sales-type lease, net   61,680       61,233  
Rent receivable – current   4,141       3,030  
Rent receivable – deferred   74,394       71,392  
Other assets   26,353       24,314  
Total assets $ 4,005,081     $ 4,053,847  
       
Liabilities and Equity:      
Liabilities:      
Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 69,288     $ 72,103  
Term loan payable, net   299,084       298,959  
Senior notes payable, net   989,636       989,295  
Trust preferred securities, net   127,719       127,694  
Dividends payable   38,164       38,416  
Liabilities held for sale   1,889       1,150  
Operating lease liabilities   23,985       25,118  
Accounts payable and other liabilities   57,170       74,261  
Accrued interest payable   10,431       9,181  
Deferred revenue - including below market leases, net   10,959       11,452  
Prepaid rent   15,994       15,215  
Total liabilities   1,644,319       1,662,844  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
Equity:      
Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares:      
Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770; 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding   94,016       94,016  
Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares,      
292,557,721 and 291,719,310 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively   29       29  
Additional paid-in-capital   3,320,185       3,320,087  
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income   (1,105,875 )     (1,079,087 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   14,169       17,689  
Total shareholders’ equity   2,322,524       2,352,734  
Noncontrolling interests   38,238       38,269  
Total equity   2,360,762       2,391,003  
Total liabilities and equity $ 4,005,081     $ 4,053,847  
 


LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)


    Three Months Ended March 31,
     2023    2022
EARNINGS PER SHARE:        
         
Basic:        
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 9,522   $ 8,989
         
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic     290,080,508     283,640,465
         
Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic   $ 0.03   $ 0.03
         
Diluted:        
Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic   $ 9,522   $ 8,989
Impact of assumed conversions     3    
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 9,525   $ 8,989
         
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic     290,080,508     283,640,465
Effect of dilutive securities:        
Unvested share-based payment awards     127,871     1,078,891
Shares issuable under forward sales agreements         4,348,422
Operating partnership units     832,087    
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted     291,040,466     289,067,778
         
Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted   $ 0.03   $ 0.03
 


LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & COMPANY FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
     2023     2022 
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS:    
Basic and Diluted:        
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 9,522     $ 8,989  
Adjustments:        
  Depreciation and amortization     44,860       43,850  
  Impairment charges - real estate     3,523        
  Noncontrolling interests - OP units     3       89  
  Amortization of leasing commissions     881       656  
  Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment     2,400       3,150  
  Gains on sales of properties, including our share of non-consolidated entities     (12,654 )     (11,526 )
FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic     48,535       45,208  
  Preferred dividends     1,572       1,572  
  Amount allocated to participating securities     72       61  
FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted     50,179       46,841  
  Allowance for credit loss     79        
  Transaction costs(1)     4       89  
  Other non-recurring costs(2)           1,181  
  Noncontrolling interest adjustments     (4 )      
Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted     50,258       48,111  
         
FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION:        
Adjustments:        
  Straight-line adjustments     (3,087 )     (3,502 )
  Lease incentives     96       134  
  Amortization of above/below market leases     (449 )     (480 )
  Sales-type lease non-cash income     (526 )      
  Non-cash interest     819       819  
  Non-cash charges, net     2,247       2,098  
  Capitalized interest and internal costs     (2,232 )     (1,166 )
  Second generation tenant improvements     (162 )     (4,232 )
  Second generation lease costs     (162 )     (141 )
  Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment     (70 )     (349 )
Company Funds Available for Distribution   $ 46,732     $ 41,292  
           
Per Common Share and Unit Amounts        
Basic:        
  FFO   $ 0.17     $ 0.16  
           
Diluted:        
  FFO   $ 0.17     $ 0.16  
  Adjusted Company FFO   $ 0.17     $ 0.16  
           
Basic:        
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic EPS     290,080,508       283,640,465  
  Operating partnership units(3)     832,087       871,037  
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic FFO     290,912,595       284,511,502  
           
Diluted:        
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted EPS     291,040,466       289,067,778  
  Operating partnership units(3)           871,037  
  Unvested share-based payment awards           59,384  
  Preferred shares - Series C     4,710,570       4,710,570  
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted FFO     295,751,036       294,708,769  

(1) Includes costs related to entering into a sales-type lease and other investment costs.
(2) Includes strategic alternatives and costs related to shareholder activism.
(3) Includes OP units other than OP units held by us.

 
LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
2023 EARNINGS GUIDANCE      
  Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023
  Range
Estimated:      
Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share(1) $ 0.18     $ 0.22  
Depreciation and amortization   0.66       0.66  
Impact of capital transactions   (0.18 )     (0.18 )
Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share $ 0.66     $ 0.70  

(1) Assumes all convertible securities are dilutive. 


LXP Industrial Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

