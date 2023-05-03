Cookin expands delivery of home-cooked food across the GTA

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cookin, the homemade food delivery app that launched in Toronto last year, is expanding across the Greater Toronto Area including Etobicoke, Thornhill, North York, and parts of Mississauga, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, and Markham.

Starting today, residents across the GTA who live within Cookin’s delivery radius can order meals made by professional home cooks, delivered ready-to-eat with all the personal touches that make home-cooking so special. Known for its diversity, the GTA was a natural next choice for Cookin, where home cooks can share authentic homemade meals from biryani to dumplings.

“Cookin’s expansion to new communities throughout the GTA is a big step forward.” said Morley Ivers, CEO of Cookin. “When Cookin first surpassed 10,000 meals delivered in Toronto, it was a big moment for our team, and it was also a signal that we were ready to expand. Today, we are excited to help over 4,000 talented food creators who have applied to build their small business on Cookin. With every order delivered, we take pride in sharing amazing food from professional home chefs, and it’s momentous that we can now share that experience beyond Toronto’s core.”

For Cooks in Toronto, building a successful food business became much simpler with the support of the Cookin team, as they gained access to a community of customers, business development and marketing support.

“Cookin has given me a low-risk way to pursue a dream of building a business around the foods and flavours I love the most.” said Sunta Sem, Founder of Soup & Hustle, which serves Cambodian food on the Cookin platform. “They have an incredibly supportive team that is always cheering you on, they are there for my questions and open to my feedback. It's a surreal feeling to know that so many people in Toronto, whom I've never met before, have ordered and enjoyed my cooking.”

To celebrate the expansion of Cookin, new users can use the promo code GTA45 to get $45 off their first order.*

*Valid on your first order only. Order value of $45 before fees and taxes required. Cannot be combined with other offers and discounts. Expires May 31, 2023.

About Cookin:

Cookin is a home-cooked food delivery app where customers can discover a diverse variety of food made by the folks that know how to make it best, whether they’re passionate home cooks or trained chefs building a business. Whether it’s a taste of home you haven’t had in years or just a hot meal that hits the spot, we deliver more than just locally-made home-cooked meals. We’re creating a new kind of economy for talented cooks who can’t front restaurant costs. And delivering exactly what you need at the end of yet another wild day: a home-cooked meal. To learn more visit: cookin.com or download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

