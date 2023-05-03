SPEECH BY THE AMBASSADOR OF JAPAN H.E. MR. KEISUKE SENTA ON THE OCCASION OF THE PROJECT LAUNCH

SAMOA, May 3 - IOM UN MIGRATION PROJECT FOR STRENTHENING CAPACITY OF BORDER CONTROL FOR RESPONDING TO INFECTIOUS DISEASES IN PACIFIC ISLAND COUNTRIES

2 MAY 2023

Ms. Jacqueline Weekers, IOM Chief of Mission Australia and Coordinator to the Pacific,

Peseta Noumea Simi, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade,

Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet,

Distinguished guests,

Participants, Colleagues,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is my great pleasure to be here today for the launching of the project “Strengthening Capacity of Border Control for Responding to Infectious Diseases in Pacific Island Countries”. This project represents an important step forward in our collective efforts to build a more resilient and effective immigration systems in Samoa and across six Pacific Island Countries including Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Japan is honored to be a partner in this project, and we are pleased to cooperate with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) through continuous assistance for recovering from COVID19 in the field of immigration.

As we all know, the COVID19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to our societies, economies and health systems. But it has also reminded us of the importance of international cooperation and solidarity, especially in the face of common threats such as infectious diseases.

The launching of the project today will focus on the strengthening the capacity of border control authorities in the seven Pacific Island Countries to detect, prevent and respond to infectious diseases including COVID19.

Furthermore, as the Pacific Immigration Director’s Conference (PIDC) is located in Samoa, we are confident that Samoa will be a hub for this project. We firmly believe that the project will create opportunities for cooperation and exchange among border control authorities as well as to build a stronger sense of regional solidarity and resilience.

In closing, let me express my sincere appreciation to all the partners and stakeholders who have contributed to the development and launch of this project. We look forward to working together to ensure its success and to building a more resilient and effective immigration system in Samoa and the Pacific region.

Thank You.