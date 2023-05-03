Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev is attending international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” in Shusha

AZERBAIJAN, May 3 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

On April 30, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

During the telephone conversation. Antony Blinken underlined the importance of peace treaty talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and...

01 May 2023

