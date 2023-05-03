New book tells the story of an over-50, overweight, out of shape couple's spur-of-the-moment bicycle journey across the US

Liza McQuade announces the release of 'Spontaneous Revolutions: Seeing America One Pedal at a Time

PORTLAND, Ore., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spontaneous Revolutions: Seeing America One Pedal at a Time" (published by Balboa Press) is the humorous and touching true story of a middle-aged, overweight couple's impetuous and unplanned bike trip from Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine.

In two weeks, Liza McQuade and her husband, Clark Campbell, quit their jobs, found a pet sitter, and took off for four grueling and glorious months on the road. Being over 50 and out of shape made it challenging; they did not even know how to change a flat tire when they left, and they chose to travel unplugged — no cell phones or laptops. Despite all odds, it was a huge success.

"What were we thinking when we went on this crazy trip? Simply that it would be a great adventure! I hope readers enjoy our encounters with interesting people, small towns, regional cuisine, wild animals, traffic and miserable weather. I want people to feel inspired and motivated to follow their dreams, enjoy the kindness of strangers, and savor the little things in life." McQuade said.

For more details about the book, please visit lizamcquade.com

See a TV interview with Liza

katu.com/afternoon-live/books-authors/spontaneous-revolutions-seeing-america-one-pedal-at-a-time

Listen to Podcast with the author

https://www.inkandpeatpodcast.com/episodes/spontaneous-revolutions-with-liza-mcquade

"Spontaneous Revolutions: Seeing America One Pedal at a Time"

By Liza McQuade

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 482 pages | ISBN 9781982256838

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 482 pages | ISBN 9781982256814

E-Book | 482 pages | ISBN 9781982256821

Available at Amazon, Balboa and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Liza McQuade has always been a free-spirited adventurer. Instead of getting a real job after college, she backpacked the Appalachian Trail with minimal hiking experience, and then took a job as a ski host in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Communication is her passion. She worked in radio, TV and film for over 30 years in a wide variety of jobs. McQuade and her husband, Clark Campbell, prepared for their cross-country bike trip by eating out, pairing their meals with amazing wines, and discussing how they were going to get in shape — tomorrow! McQuade lives in Portland, Oregon.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

