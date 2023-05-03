Slone Partners Named to the Top 10 Executive Search Firms 2023 List by Manage HR Magazine

Designation reflects company's commitment to collaboration, innovation, and quality service

SOUTH RIDING, Va., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences and healthcare companies, has been named to the list of Top 10 Executive Search Firms 2023 by Manage HR Magazine.

The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of Manage HR Magazine's editorial board to recognize and promote entrepreneurship.

"We are glad to feature Slone Partners as one of the Top 10 Executive Search Firms 2023. Having established itself as an industry leader for more than two decades, Slone Partners' executive recruiters glean a deep understanding of their client partners' culture and unique talent needs to deliver the leaders who will succeed and drive the company forward," said Emma Williams, Managing Editor of Manage HR Magazine.

"We are extraordinarily proud of being selected as one of the top 10 executive search firms in the country," said Slone Partners CEO Leslie Loveless. "This designation reflects our ongoing commitment to high-quality customer service and relationship building with our client partners and candidates. With a 23-year track record of success, we have earned the distinction of being among the best of the best in a highly competitive and constantly evolving industry."

"It is a great honor to be cited on this list by Manage HR Magazine as we have worked hard over many years to build a culture of trust and inclusion at Slone Partners," said Candace Nortey, Slone Partners' Managing Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). "The culture we have created is the driving force behind the incredible collaboration, innovation, and productivity that happens here, and it is infused into the long-standing relationships that we build and maintain with our client partners and the candidates that we support."

As a nationwide executive search firm, Slone Partners works with startup and growth-stage life sciences and healthcare companies, hospitals, health systems, and academic medical centers to find and secure the talented leaders who complement their innovative teams. Established in 2000 by Adam Slone, Slone Partners is a values-driven firm that excels at delivering professional executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy, executive coaching, and onboarding consultation. The company was also named among the Top Workplaces in 2021 by The Washington Post.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, medical device, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

