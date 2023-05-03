Options Announces Partnership with KX to Provide Market Data Analytics Platform

Options Technology, the leading provider of capital markets services and market data, is pleased to announce a new partnership with KX, maker of kdb, the world's fastest time series database and analytics engine, and a leader in Data Timehouse technology. Through this partnership, KX will utilize Options' extensive market data footprint to enhance the analytics platform, providing clients with real-time and historical insights. Options will provide KX with access to its vast repository of market data, including Equities, FX, Futures, Options, and Fixed Income data, as well as advanced market data analytics tools. Together, the two companies will create a cloud-based, market data analytics platform to deliver enhanced trading outcomes for clients.

"Our partnership with KX marks a momentous occasion for Options Technology and the financial services sector as a whole" said Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology. "The integration of our market data and analytics solutions with KX's market-leading time series database and Data Timehouse technology will be a game-changer, providing clients with unparalleled insights and enabling them to make informed trading decisions in real-time."

KX's analytics engine gives users the ability to analyze and monitor large volumes of time series and relational data in real-time, enabling them to make faster and better-informed trading decisions. The addition of Options' data will further enhance the platform's capabilities, providing users with an even more comprehensive view of the market.

James Corcoran, Chief Growth Officer at KX added: "The partnership with Options Technology demonstrates our commitment to making it easier for firms to consume market data as a service, by providing a packaged offering so that users can get to value and insights straight away, without having to build and maintain their own infrastructure. It's a powerful proposition for firms looking to give their data science and quant research teams a greater competitive edge."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its completion of SOC compliance for a 12th consecutive year, its deployment of OPRA in Frankfurt FR2 and its onshore trading expansion in Taiwan.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About KX

Our mission is to accelerate the speed of data and AI-driven business innovation enabling customers to transform into real-time, intelligent enterprises. Built for the most demanding data environments, our Data Timehouse software is trusted by the world's top investment banks and hedge funds, and leading companies in the life and health sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and manufacturing industries.

At the heart of our technology is the kdb time series database and analytics engine, independently benchmarked as the fastest on the market. It can process and analyze time series and historical data at unmatched speed and scale, empowering developers, data scientists, and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge.

Ultimately, our technology enables the discovery of richer, actionable insights for faster decision making which drives competitive advantage and transformative growth for our customers.

KX operates from more than 15 offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information visit www.kx.com or contact: pr@kx.com

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

