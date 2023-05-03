Gardyn Wins Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Award in the Food Category

Gardyn is honored to receive an honorable mention award in the food category for the most innovative indoor hydroponic garden on the market, the Gardyn Home Kit 3.0.

BETHESDA, Md., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives, and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live, and interact with the world.

Gardyn's technologies aim to reimagine the future of food, in particular fresh produce. The latest hybriponicTM innovations developed by Gardyn allow consumers to grow large plants vertically at a high density and provide enough food to feed a family within only 2 sqft. Each Gardyn can grow 8-10 pounds of produce every month.

Gardyn offers a new paradigm to fresh produce production that addresses both environmental issues and nutritional deficiencies.

Environment: Gardyn produce is pesticide-free, uses 95% less water, has minimal waste, and no CO2 emissions due to the trucking/flying of produce.

Health: Gardyn plants are selected for top nutritional profile, based on heirloom, organic, non-GMO varieties, and harvest to plate in seconds/minutes guarantees the highest level of nutrients, vitamins, antioxidants, etc. Having healthy food available all the time makes it the by-default option for meals and strongly impacts dietary habits.

More than 1 million pounds of produce has already been grown on Gardyns across the US this way, even in the most remote, challenging places.

Gardyn is having a significant impact today on all the households that are adopting it and, as a result, helps reduce the pressure on our planet. The technologies Gardyn is developing are highly scalable and can become the foundation to reimagining the future of food, for the better. Better for us, better for the Planet.

This year's World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 45 winners, 216 finalists, and more than 300 honorable mentions—with health, climate, energy, and AI among the most popular categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more. Several new categories were added this year including rapid response, crypto and blockchain, agriculture, and workplace. The 2023 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Italy to Singapore to New Zealand.

Fast Company's Spring 2023 issue (on newsstands May 9, 2023) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and forward-thinking companies that are actively tackling global challenges. The solutions cover everything from water reuse in urban environments and modular housing to an initiative combating book bans and a program that spotlights trans-friendly salons around the world.

"We at Gardyn want to shape a better future of food for us and for the planet. Growing produce should have no impact on the environment, and what you eat should contribute to better your health. Gardyn's mission to make these solutions available in every household is a bold and inspiring vision that could change the face of nutrition worldwide." - FX Rouxel, Founder and CEO of Gardyn.

"It's thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year's honorees," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "While it's easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society's most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Gardyn is a recognized pioneer in the surging homegrown food category. Gardyn was also awarded Best Inventions of the Year by TIME Magazine, Sustainability Product of the Year, and Good Housekeeping's Best Smart Home Device of the Year.

To learn more about Gardyn, visit www.mygardyn.com or follow along on Instagram or Facebook at @gardyntech.

