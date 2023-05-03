Mattermost announces AI-Enhanced Secure Collaboration Platform to enable both innovation and data control for government and technology organizations

Palo Alto, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, the leading secure collaboration platform for technical teams, today announced at the Web Summit Rio technology conference, new solutions for Generative AI and ChatGPT to deliver AI-augmented communication and workflow experiences in strict security environments to dramatically increase speed and decision advantage in government, defense, and technology organizations.

"As strict security organizations implement Generative AI technologies, such as ChatGPT, there's an urgent need for verifiable privacy assurances, data control, and granular permissions solutions when training AI systems with data from internal discussions," said Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost. "As an open source platform, Mattermost is supporting the security and compliance community in meeting these vital and evolving needs."

With this announcement, the Mattermost platform is now supporting a new generation of AI solutions. The foundation of this expanding AI approach is "generative intelligence" augmentation, initially served through a customizable ChatGPT bot framework built to integrate with OpenAI, private cloud LLMs, as well as rising platforms, to embed generative AI assistance in collaborative workflows and automation.

The platform is further enriched with "functional intelligence" through integration with leading enterprise solutions, including with ServiceNow's Virtual Agent platform, to augment employee and customer service access. An additional overlay of "domain-specific intelligence" is rolling out to support workflow augmentation in strict security, defense, and public sector organizations, and includes a new partnership with Ask Sage, Inc. which specializes in enhancing decision quality and accelerating response times in public sector organizations.

"Mattermost's trusted platform is already serving the U.S. public sector, and now, with our partnership, we are taking it to the next level," said Nicolas Chaillan, founder of Ask Sage, Inc. and former Chief Software Officer of the United States Air Force, "Government teams analyzing large data sets, writing code, managing RFPs, or translating and developing intelligence reports can now leverage generative AI to streamline processes and increase output."

About Mattermost



Mattermost provides secure, workflow-centric collaboration for technical and operational teams that need to meet nation-state-level security and trust requirements. We serve technology, public sector, national defense, and financial services industries with customers ranging from tech giants to the world's largest banks, to the U.S. Department of Defense and governmental agencies around the world.

Our self-hosted and cloud offerings provide integrated team messaging, audio and screen share, workflow automation and project management on an open source platform vetted and deployed by the world's most secure and mission critical organizations. We co-build the future of collaboration with over 4,000 open source project contributors who've provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared product vision, which is translated into 20 languages.

About Ask Sage



Ask Sage is an AI-driven solution provider specializing in assisting government and commercial teams with data analysis, insights, and factual answers. Built on advanced AI technologies, including OpenAI GPT and GPT-like platforms Ask Sage can ingest custom data (up to CUI/FOUO), tap into APIs, and connect to data lakes for real-time data and insights delivered as conversational engagement. With Ask Sage, users can access a wide range of data sources in a natural language format, supporting teams in labor-intensive tasks, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives.

Led by Nic Chaillan, the Ask Sage team leverages extensive industry experience to address the unique challenges and requirements of its clients. Currently, over 2,000 government teams and numerous commercial contractors benefit from Ask Sage's expertise and security features, including data labeling capabilities and zero-trust cybersecurity. By providing accurate answers and performing various tasks in a natural language format, Ask Sage helps teams make informed decisions, improve efficiency, and reduce costs. For more information, visit www.asksage.ai.

