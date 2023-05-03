Veros Names Heather Zeller Vice President, Marketing

Zeller will lead brand management and drive company growth.

In support of Veros Real Estate Solutions (Veros®) goal to strengthen brand awareness and further penetrate the financial services and real estate markets by offering innovative enterprise risk management and property valuation services, the company has announced hiring Heather Zeller as its Vice President of Marketing.

Zeller has over 25 years of experience in marketing management, product marketing, and corporate strategy in the financial services, real estate, and fintech industries. In her new role, Zeller will lead the marketing and communications teams to position Veros and sister company Valligent as thought leaders and go-to resources for property valuations, risk management solutions, and insightful housing industry data and forecasts.

In late 2022, Veros Software, the parent company of Veros Real Estate Solutions, acquired Valligent, a market-leading appraisal management company. Valligent offers cutting-edge solutions for property valuation. The combination of Veros Real Estate Solutions and Valligent positions the entities to provide innovative collateral valuations to a broader market that Zeller will be instrumental in helping reach.

Before joining Veros, Zeller was the Product Marketing Director at Clear Capital, a real estate valuation and technology solutions provider. She was key in implementing effective B2B go-to-market plans, product positioning, and demand generation strategies that helped drive adoption and generate growth across a vast range of product lines within the real estate property valuation, data analytics, and technology space.

"With her impressive experience and professional expertise in our industry, Heather will truly be an asset to the Veros and Valligent teams," said Darius Bozorgi, CEO of Veros Software. "Her role is a vital part of the company that will strengthen our position in the market, and further solidifies our reputation as a leader in real estate technology solutions."

