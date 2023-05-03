Skincare and Cosmetics: Stocks to Watch (HBRM, LRLCY, PKANF, HEMP)

The beauty and personal care industry is rapidly expanding, owing to changing consumer preferences and increased demand for self-care and wellness products. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global personal care market is expected to reach $716.6 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. This growth is attributed to several factors, including increasing awareness of the harmful effects of pollution and UV radiation on the skin, a growing aging population, and rising disposable incomes in developing countries.

Investors may want to consider the beauty and personal care sector due to its strong growth potential as well as its resilience in times of economic uncertainty. Additionally, the sector has shown a willingness to adapt and innovate, with companies leveraging new technologies and formulations to meet the evolving demands of consumers. Overall, the beauty and personal care industry presents a compelling opportunity for investors looking for exposure to a rapidly growing and resilient sector.

Herborium Group Inc. HBRM is a game-changing force in the natural medicines and beauty products sectors, thanks to their proprietary "Botanical Therapeutics" botanical-based medicines with a sharp focus on skincare. With the natural sustainable products space experiencing exponential growth both in the USA and worldwide, Herborium is poised for explosive success.

Their flagship product, AcneEase, is a true industry disruptor, delivering impressive results with a staggering 96% success rate in treating various types of acne. With this clinically tested and safe natural solution, Herborium is making waves in the dermatological community, helping individuals of all ages, genders, and socioeconomic sectors achieve clear, healthy skin.

For the future, Herborium intends to improve AcnEase by developing a second-generation, more convenient, and higher-margin version that addresses acne, rosacea, and other dermatological concerns.

Herborium's deep knowledge of the sector, technology, regulatory environment, and global reach position them perfectly to benefit from the expected exponential growth of skin problems due to increased hormone use. As they continue to push the boundaries of botanical-based medicine, the company's focus on innovation has them exploring new technologies like stem cell research.

Partnering with an innovative stem cell company, Herborium is developing a product that benefits from rigorous stem cell science yet is applicable for over-the-counter dermatological and beauty products. As the FDA allows clinical testing and claims, Herborium's proprietary botanical-based products have a significant competitive advantage, which, paired with their extensive library of proprietary content and international presence, cements their position as a standout player in the natural and sustainable products space.

In the rapidly expanding beauty and skincare sector, investors need to keep an eye on Herborium's stock as the company continues to demonstrate promising growth potential, spearheading the future of natural, sustainable skincare solutions.

L'Oréal S.A. LRLCY is a leading French cosmetics manufacturer and distributor, offering a diverse range of beauty products for both men and women worldwide. The company operates through four primary divisions: Consumer Products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. L'Oréal S.A. LRLCY provides its products under various popular brands, like L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, and more.

On April 19, L'Oreal (LRLCY) reported a stronger-than-expected 13% rise in Q1 sales, driven by robust business in Europe and the US despite rising prices. LRLCY generated sales of €10.38 billion ($11.37 billion) in the first quarter ending March, beating analysts' consensus estimate of 8.1% growth. L'Oreal's consumer products and dermatological beauty divisions delivered strong performances, contributing to the 16% and 16.6% sales growth in Europe and North America, respectively. In February in mainland China, where luxury sales were constrained by low inventories, consumer demand and store traffic recovered.

Bruno Monteyne, an analyst with Bernstein, reported "truly outstanding" Q1 sales growth, with every division exceeding expectations despite China's sluggish performance. The dermatological beauty division, which recorded a 30.6% rise in sales, particularly stood out. Gerrit Smit, manager of the $1.9 billion Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas Equity Fund and a L'Oreal investor, emphasized that the division's strong ties with healthcare professionals, such as pharmacists and dermatologists, significantly bolstered brand loyalty and directed consumer choices.

Simply Better Brands Corp. SBBC PKANF is a company in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories with a mission to innovate and cater to the informed Millennial and Generation X generations.

Through an international omni-channel platform and diversified assets, the company is poised for growth and expansion in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space, with a focus on high-growth consumer product categories such as plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare, and plant-based wellness.

On April 19, Simply Better Brands Corp. announced the implementation of artificial intelligence in its marketing strategies and operations to enhance the customer experience, improve efficiency, and simultaneously increase revenue and advertising profitability on No BS Skincare Brand, its growing clean ingredient skincare brand.

AI algorithms analyze customer data such as purchase history, browsing behavior, and preferences to create individualized experiences for each customer. This innovative technology helped No BS Skincare continue to deliver on its promise of eliminating BS from all aspects of its business, especially marketing and operations. With the help of AI, the brand is personalizing its marketing campaigns and targeting efforts to reach high-converting customer segments with the most relevant and valuable content to them.

"There's too much misinformation in the beauty industry and a lot of brands advertising products with zero value to consumers. We believe that personalized, high-value marketing is how we combat this, and AI is the key to unlocking it," said Diana Briceno, CEO of No BS Skincare. "By leveraging AI technology, we can better understand our customers' needs and preferences, and deliver tailored experiences that exceed their expectations to those who are interested in it."

HEMP, Inc. HEMP is a socially and environmentally conscious company, dedicated to empowering small hemp farmers, American veterans, and other groups affected by income disparity. With a focus on eco-friendly, sustainable, and healthy hemp products, HEMP aims to be a catalyst for social change and global economic growth. The company places great importance on corporate social responsibility and believes it can generate tangible benefits through its commitment to this ethos.

HEMP recently announced a partnership with rap superstar Cardi B to launch Kulture Wave Beauty (KWB), a new CBD skincare line. KWB's products will be formulated using the highest quality CBD and MCT oil supplied by Hemp, Inc., the first publicly traded hemp company in America.

Cedric Yengo, an entrepreneur and veteran startup founder who is leading resource mobilization for KWB, said that the skincare products are the result of years of intensive clinical research on thousands of test subjects with proven merits. KWB's products will be formulated based on the tropical skin numbers on the Fitzpatrick skin type test.

According to Gary Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, the company's raw materials and finished hemp products are of the highest quality. In addition to providing pure raw materials for A-listers, Hemp, Inc. also offers custom-branded high-end hemp products such as CBD, CBN, CBG, CBDa and CBGa, CBD Coffee Enhancer, Pain Cream, and more for celebrities.

Cardi B's fame and accomplishments put KWB in a strong position for a successful launch later this year. Customers can be confident that they will receive premium CBD skincare products that are formulated specifically for their skin type, backed by years of clinical research, and of the highest caliber. The provision of the raw materials and finished hemp products by Hemp, Inc. guarantees that KWB's goods will meet the highest standards of quality.

Disclaimers:CapitalGainsReport (CGR) is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. CapitalGainsReport (CGR) is owned by RazorPitch Inc. and has been retained by Herborium Group Inc. to assist in the production and distribution of content. 'CGR' is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this article constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by CapitalGainsReport/RazorPitch or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments. All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. CGR/RazorPitch is not a fiduciary by virtue of any persons use of or access to this content.

Media Contact

Company Name: Capital Gains Report

Contact Person: Mark McKelvie

Email: Send Email

City: NAPLES

State: FLORIDA

Country: United States

Website: https://capitalgainsreport.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Skincare and Cosmetics: Stocks to Watch (HBRM, LRLCY, PKANF, HEMP)