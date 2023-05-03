EU adopts exceptional and temporary preventive measures on limited imports from Ukraine

On 2 May, the European Commission adopted exceptional and temporary preventive measures on imports of a limited number of products from Ukraine under the Regulation on temporary trade-liberalisation measures with Ukraine.

The EU says these measures are necessary given the exceptional circumstances of serious logistical bottlenecks experienced in five Member States: Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The measures, concerning only four agricultural products – wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed – originating in Ukraine, will enter into force on 2 May and will last until 5 June 2023.

During this period, these products can continue to be released for free circulation in all the Member States of the European Union other than these five frontline Member States where they can continue to circulate in or transit by means of a common customs transit procedure.

In parallel, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia have committed to lift their unilateral measures on wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed and any other products coming from Ukraine.

“While addressing concerns of farmers in those Member States neighbouring Ukraine, the measures uphold the EU’s strong commitment to support Ukraine and preserve its capabilities to export its grains which are critical to feed the world and keep food prices down, in the face of the huge challenges posed by the unprovoked Russian aggression,” says a press release by the European Commission.

