St. Johnsbury / DUI, Possession of regulated drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003307

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/03/2023 at 0036 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St, Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Possession of regulated substances

ACCUSED: Tabatha Simpson

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/03/2023 at 0036 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a traffic stop on Depot St, in Lyndon, VT. Troopers observed signs of impairment on the operator. After sobriety tests she was arrested for suspicion of DUI for drugs other than alcohol. Further investigation revealed that the operator had possession of several regulated drugs. The investigation of this incident continues, pending further charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/26/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.