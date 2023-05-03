St. Johnsbury / DUI, Possession of regulated drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003307
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/03/2023 at 0036 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St, Lyndon
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Possession of regulated substances
ACCUSED: Tabatha Simpson
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/03/2023 at 0036 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a traffic stop on Depot St, in Lyndon, VT. Troopers observed signs of impairment on the operator. After sobriety tests she was arrested for suspicion of DUI for drugs other than alcohol. Further investigation revealed that the operator had possession of several regulated drugs. The investigation of this incident continues, pending further charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/26/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.