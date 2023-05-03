Report From the Annual General Meeting in OXE Marine Ab (Publ) On 2 May 2023

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The annual general meeting resolved, among other things, the following:

The income statement and balance sheet for 2022 were adopted. The meeting resolved not to pay out dividends for the financial year 2022. The board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2022.

It was resolved that the Board should consist of 4 directors with re-election of board members Jonas Wikström, Martin Polo , Jon Lind and Christian von Koenigsegg. It was noted that Magnus Folin and Mikael Mellberg had declined re-election.

Remuneration to the board of directors shall be in total SEK 850,000 , of which SEK 340,000 shall be paid to the chairman and SEK 170,000 shall be paid to each of the other members of the board. It is noted that proposed directors Christian Von Koenigsegg and Martin Polo have announced that they will decline their respective renumerations which means that the total remuneration for the Board of directors will be SEK 510,000 .

Authorization for the board of directors to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles. The board shall have the right to resolve on rights issues as well as issues with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights. The total increase of shares that may be issued based on the authorization cannot in aggregate exceed 20 per cent of the number of outstanding shares in OXE at the time of the resolution on the issue.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals that have been available before the general meeting. The complete proposals are published on the company's website www.oxemarine.com.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ).

Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail info@fnca.se.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Berg,

CEO,

anders.berg@oxemarine.com,

+46 70 358 91 55

Jonas Wikström,

Chairman of the board,

jonas.wikstrom@oxemarine.com,

+46 70 753 65 66

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

