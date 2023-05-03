Jinggoy seeks law on automatic refund for telco, ISP service interruptions

SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada wants telecommunication companies and internet service providers (ISPs) to refund its subscribers when they experience service interruptions at least 24 hours accumulated in a month.

This is the gist of proposed Senate Bill No. 2074 which Estrada filed last April 17.

"A refund should be in order if the service outages would accumulate to 24 hours in a month. Serbisyo ang binabayaran natin. Kapag hindi ka nakabayad ng iyong bill sa itinakda nilang due date ng pagbabayad, mabilis pa sa alas kwatro ang pagputol nila ng linya. Kung hindi rin naman nila matutumbasan ang serbisyong binabayaran natin, dapat ikaltas ito sa ating mga bayarin," Estrada said.

"Bakit tayo magbabayad sa serbisyong hindi naman natin napakinabangan? At sa panahon na halos nakadepende ang bawat galaw natin sa mga gadgets at digital devices, mahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng mabilis, accessible at reliable connection," he also said.

SBN 2074, or the proposed Refund for Internet and Telecommunications Service Outages and Disruptions Act, seeks to require public telecommunication entities (PTEs) and ISPs to institute a mechanism that will enable them to automatically refund or adjust the bills of their postpaid and prepaid subscribers whenever there are service disruptions.

It seeks to amend Section 20 of Republic Act 7925, otherwise known as the Public Telecommunications Policy Act of the Philippines, to include a provision mandating refund credit to a customer who experienced a service outage and disruption for an aggregate period of 24 hours or more within a month.

The refund credit shall also be granted to customers subscribing to a service on a prepaid basis.

"Genuine accessibility can only be achieved if the connection services are regular, reliable, consistent, uninterrupted, and fast to allow continuity of activities and interconnection among different users," Estrada emphasized.

"This measure intends to implement fair charging of services of telcos and ISPs to the consumers. It is important that they receive the service that is worth every cent that they pay, and they will not be charged for the service that they were not able to avail of," the senator added.

Automatic refund sa service interruptions ng mga telco, ISP gustong isabatas ni Jinggoy

NAIS ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na mag-refund sa kanilang mga subscribers ang telecommunication companies at internet service providers (ISPs) sa mga palyado o service interruptions na aabot sa 24 na oras o higit pa sa loob ng isang buwan.

Ito ang nakapaloob sa Senate Bill No. 2074 o ang panukalang Refund for Internet and Telecommunications Service Outages and Disruptions Act na inihain ni Estrada noong Abril 17.

"Naayon lamang na may refund lalo na kung ang nabalam na serbisyo ay aabot sa 24 na oras sa loob ng isang buwan. Serbisyo ang binabayaran natin. Kapag hindi ka nakabayad ng iyong bill sa itinakda nilang due date ng pagbabayad, mabilis pa sa alas kwatro ang pagputol nila ng linya. Kung hindi rin naman nila matutumbasan ang serbisyong binabayaran natin, dapat ikaltas ito sa ating mga bayarin," sabi ni Estrada.

"Bakit tayo magbabayad sa serbisyong hindi naman natin napakinabangan? At sa panahon na halos nakadepende ang bawat galaw natin sa mga gadgets at digital devices, mahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng mabilis, accessible at reliable connection," dagdag pa niya.

Layon ng SBN 2074 na iatas sa public telecommunication entities (PTEs) at ISPs ang pagkakaroon ng mekanismo para sa automatic refund o kabawasan sa singil ng kanilang postpaid at prepaid subscribers sa tuwing matitigil ang kanilang pagbibigay serbisyo.

Nais ng nasabing panukala amyendahan ang Section 20 ng Republic Act 7925 o ang Public Telecommunications Policy Act of the Philippines at isama ang probisyon na magtatakda ng refund credit sa customer na nakaranas ng service outage o disruption na aabot sa 24 na oras sa loob ng isang buwan.

Ang refund credit ay dapat ding ibigay maging sa mga customer na prepaid ang batayan ng serbisyo.

"Maaari lamang makamit ang tunay na accessibility kung ang connection services ay regular, maaasahan, consistent, walang patid at mabilis para masiguro ang tuloy-tuloy na mga gawain at interconnection ng mga gumagamit nito," diin ni Estrada.

"Ang panukalang ito ay naglalayon na ipatupad ang patas na pagsingil ng mga serbisyo ng telcos at ISPs sa mga konsyumer nito. Mahalaga na may katumbas na serbisyo ang bawat sentimong inilalaan nila at hindi sila sisingilin sa serbisyong hindi naman nila natanggap," dagdag pa ng senador.