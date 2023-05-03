Padilla: Message for World Press Freedom Day

PHILIPPINES, May 3 - Press Release

May 3, 2023 Message for World Press Freedom Day We won our freedom due in large part to our exercise of the freedom of expression, through works such as "Noli Me Tangere," "El Filibusterismo," and "La Solidaridad." Never had "fake news" helped in our cause. Today, we mark World Press Freedom Day, where we remember the significance of press freedom to our democracy. Without press freedom, we cannot make the right decisions which are guided by the proper information and opinions. It is very sad that up to now, press freedom remains under threat by - among others - disinformation and fake news that continue to mislead us. This is what I have been trying to address as chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media - through the formulation of legislation that will punish the spread of disinformation, while respecting the freedom of the press as enshrined in our Constitution. Our collective desire is for the day to come where press freedom is exercised responsibly, and the spread of disinformation on all platforms is finally stopped. Mensahe sa World Press Freedom Day Iginuhit ang kalayaan natin dahil sa malayang pamamahayag, gawa ng "Noli Me Tangere," "El Filibusterismo," at "La Solidaridad." Hindi kailanman nakatulong dito ang pagkalat ng "fake news." Ating ipinagdiriwang ngayon ang World Press Freedom Day, kung saan natin ginugunita ang kahalagahan ng kalayaan sa pamamahayag sa ating kalayaan, at sa ating demokrasya. Kung wala ang kalayaan sa pamamahayag, hindi tayo makahubog ng tamang hakbang base sa wastong opinyon at impormasyon. Nakalulungkot na hanggang sa ngayon, binabantaan pa rin ang kalayaan sa pamamahayag. Nariyan pa rin ang disinformation at fake news na nanlilinlang sa atin. Ito ang sinisikap kong tugunan bilang tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, sa pamamagitan ng paghahain ng panukalang batas upang maparusahan ang pagkakalat habang iginagalang ang karapatan sa pamamahayag ng bawat Pilipino na nakasaad sa ating Saligang Batas. Ang ating kolektibong mithiin - ang dumating ang araw na responsable nating maipatupad ang kalayaan sa pamamahayag, at tuluyang maiwaksi ang pagkalat ng maling impormasyon sa lahat ng plataporma.