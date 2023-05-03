MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 24, 2023, to Monday, May 1, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 24, 2023, through Monday, May 1, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 24, 2023

An assault rifle was recovered in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Bryan Turner, of Winchester, VA, for Fugitive from Justice, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-063-595

An Ajax XBG BB gun was recovered in the 600 block of Milwaukee Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Vincent Dunbar, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-063-610

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50 th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-063-763

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Christian Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-063-818

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A Pioneer Arms Sporter 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle, a Taurus Millennium Pro PT-140 .40 caliber handgun, and a Springfield Armory XDM .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Essam Lofty, of Northwest, D.C, for Simple Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-064-071

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of E Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Daniel Paulus, of Ravenna, OH, for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-064-193

A Western Field Montgomery Ward M-550 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Warder Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-064-300

An FNH FN 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-064-329

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Q Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-064-383

A Ross M-68 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-064-405

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Hakeem Alonzo Remy, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Prisoner Escape, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-064-435

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Alfredo Augustin Pannell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-064-442

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

A Beretta Gardone VP 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of R Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-064-630

A Heritage .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Edgar Watts, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Simple Assault. CCN: 23-064-713

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2700 block of Wade Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old J’ante Jones, of District Heights, MD, and 24-year-old Ni’Jhae Jasiah Curry, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Probation Violation (Warrant), Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-064-943

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-064-958

Thursday, April 27, 2023

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of E Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-065-161

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-065-193

A handgun and a Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 42-year-old Morgan Eugene Paul, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-065-199

An OKK Trading Infinity P-388 BB gun was recovered in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Northwest, for CCN: 23-065-519

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-065-566

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Cedric Antonio Minger, of Brandywine, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-065-572

Friday, April 28, 2023

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Tyrone Hopkins, Jr., of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-065-780

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-065-814

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Lamar Clayton Redfield, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-065-819

A Daisy Powerline 426 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Terrell Medlay, of no fixed address, for Shoplifting and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 23-065-821

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-065-953

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Bernard Matthews, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, National Firearms Act, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-066-140

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-066-190

Saturday, April 29, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-066-343

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Timothy Leach, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-066-582

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Varney Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-066-616

A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-066-628

A Smith & Wesson SD .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 26th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Jason Alexis Cardona, of no fixed address, and 28-year-old Nicole Estelle Hassan, of Oldsmar, FL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-066-643

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Nathaniel Allen Brown, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-066-647

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Carlos Anthony Greene, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-066-651

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Harry Jameel Delain, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-066-714

Sunday, April 30, 2023

A Zoraki 2918 9mm caliber starter gun was recovered in the 1300 block of 19th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-066-896

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Tavon Anthony Shaw, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, National Firearms Act, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 23-067-155

A Ruger Mark IV .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Darius Martin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-067-177

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Daniel Gomez Gonzalez, of Springdale, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-067-191

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-067-320

Monday, May 1, 2023

A Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 3800 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Robert Patrick Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-067-824

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-067-923

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old William Robert Snyder, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-067-937

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tyrese Brooks, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-067-955

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of A Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Enrique Ezekiel Jefferson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-068-048

A Springfield Armory 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of North Capitol Street and New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-068-118

A BB gun was recovered in the 6200 block of Second Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault on a Police Officer (Simple Assault) and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-068-074

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###