GG TO LEAD SOLOMONS DELEGATION AT KING CHARLES CORONATION PROCESSION

The Governor General His Excellency Sir David Vunagi and Lady Mary Vunagi will take part in the procession to the Westminster Abbey during the coronation service for His Majesty King Charles III on Saturday 6 May.

Their Excellencies will lead the Solomon Islands delegation together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Jeremiah Manele and Solomon Islands High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Moses Kouni Mose including 10 nationals residing in England.

The procession will include the hoisting of the Solomon Islands National Flag amongst the flags of the other 14 Realms that His Majesty King Charles is Head of State.

The Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury on the morning of May 6 and will include the oath, anointing, homage and enthronement. Charles will also have the crown of St Edward placed on his head, officially crowning him as King Charles III.

The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, will be the first Coronation of the Head of State of Solomon Islands that an official delegation will witness after Independence. The late Queen Elizabeth II coronation was on 2 June 1953, twenty five years before Solomon Islands gained Independence from Britain in 1978.

Earlier this week on arrival in London, Sir David expressed his honor saying he looks forward to the Coronation programme which he and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon. Jeremiah Manele have been invited to attend by Buckingham Palace representing Solomon Islands.

His Majesty King Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II and immediately became the Head of State of Solomon Islands.

Meanwhile, the City of London is gearing towards the traditional Royal event with world leaders begin arriving, rehearsals activated and international visitors flooding into the country.

