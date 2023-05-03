MRD CONGRATULATES SOUTH VELLA FOR NEW CDF-FUNDED RURAL HEALTH CLINIC

Deputy Secretary Corporate (DSC) Ms Constance Wane of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has congratulated the Member of Parliament for South Vella La Vella Constituency (SVC) Honourable Fredrick Kologeto and its people for the successful launch of their newest Kolokolo rural health clinic on 26th April 2023.

Speaking at the launching ceremony on behalf of the ministry (MRD), Ms Wane said the opening and handing over of the new health facility was a milestone achievement for the people of SVC with the support of their MP Hon. Kologeto.

Fully funded by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) under the honest leadership of MP Hon. Kologeto, the new clinic facility houses two wards (male and female wards) with four beds, two each in each ward for sick patients, a pharmacy, clinical sinks and lavatories.

Work on the project commenced in the fourth quarter of 2021 however, progress was delayed due to Covid-19 impact which resulted in the slow mobilization of materials to the project site.

Located at Kolokolo community, the clinic officially opened on 26 April 2023 to serve Kolokolo community, its surrounding communities and the whole constituency.

“This health facility is one of the many tangible evidences of how rural people can actually benefit from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme. Therefore, I must applaud the Honourable Member of Parliament for SEVC for your vision and leadership in decentralizing or bringing down basic government services to the doorstep of your good people of the South Vella La Vella Constituency,” Ms Wane said.

She also congratulated MP Kologeto and his people for the milestone achievement.

The newly opened Kolokolo rural health clinic.

“This project is aligned to MRD Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy, integrated approach pillar, which promotes partnership between development stakeholders and our indigenous resource owners, in engaging meaningfully to support service delivery in our constituencies.”

DSC Wane further acknowledged land owning groups who allowed their land to pave way for the successful implementation of the project.

She urged communities, contractor and the constituency office to continue with such partnership under the leadership of their MP.

“I am sure you will achieve even greater projects that will benefit the constituents of SEVC. With the establishment of this health facility, I am confident to attest that, your children, youths, mothers and elders will not have to walk or travel very far to access basic health care as most of your basic health issues and challenges should now be efficiently and effectively addressed given the availability of this new health facility.

“I am also certain that this new rural health clinic will be of great importance and benefit to the whole of Vella La Vella as it will save people money and time and also travelling in bad weather if they have to travel to Gizo.

“So, look after this important health infrastructure to make sure it serves its purpose and that is to serve your health and medical needs now and in years ahead.”

PRC Ambassador H.E. Li Ming close to camera with official guests who joined the launching program.

Ms Wane also used the opportunity and acknowledged the government of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for its continuous support to rural development in the country more especially towards the Kolokolo clinic project.

She said PRC is the only donor partner that continue to provide direct support to the CDF programme of the national government since 2019-2022.

She also thanked the Western Provincial Government through its health authority for its incredible support and technical guidance towards the constituency office during the implementation of the clinic project. Ms Wane also expressed appreciation to each and every individual who have contributed in one way or the other to the success of the project.

Meanwhile, Ms Wane encouraged community members of SVC to take good care, ownership and responsibility for their new health facility by working together to ensure they are being provided with better health care services.

“SVC has accomplished many successful projects and contributed a lot towards improvement of livelihood of its rural people, which is reassuring. As the responsible ministry, we (MRD) will continue to support the constituency office and the Member of Parliament to ensure successful implementation of your constituency development priorities,” Ms Wane reaffirmed.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is the only donor partner providing CDF support to the Solomon Islands Government since 2019 – 2022.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood through CDF and other public funds accessed by constituencies.

Part of the crowd (constituents) who attended the program.

(L-R) MRD Deputy Secretary Corporate Constance Wane, MRD Principal Monitoring Officer Timoly Carter, Christina Gorae, Training Officer, Gizo Hospital, MRD Human Resource Manager Olive Maezama and Alex Kivolyn from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Back view of the newly handed over clinic. Front design & view same as the back view.

– MRD Press