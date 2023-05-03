Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,125 in the last 365 days.

A&W REVENUE ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the Fund)

TRADING SYMBOL: AW

Voting Results
The following are the voting results from the annual general meeting of Unitholders of the Fund held on May 2, 2023. 

Appointment of Trustees
Mr. Kevin Mahoney, Ms. Fern Glowinsky, and Mr. Andrew W. Dunn were appointed as Trustees for a term expiring at the close of the next annual general meeting of Unitholders.

The appointment of Trustees was conducted by show of hands of Unitholders and proxyholders present at the meeting.  In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the votes represented by proxy that would have been voted for and withheld from each Trustee nominee had a ballot been called, as a percentage of votes represented at the meeting by proxy:

Nominee

Votes
Represented
at the
Meeting by
Proxy

Votes For
by Proxy

% For by
Proxy

Votes
Withheld
by Proxy

%
Withheld
by Proxy

Fern Glowinsky

4,695,768

4,192,851

89.29 %

502,917

10.71 %

Kevin Mahoney

4,695,768

4,194,475

89.32 %

501,293

10.68 %

Andrew W. Dunn

4,695,768

4,190,160

89.23 %

505,608

10.77 %


Appointment of Auditors 
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Fund and the Trustees are authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

About the Fund
Launched on February 15, 2002, the Fund, through its investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc., is entitled to receive royalties from A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. in the amount of 3% of the sales of the 1,037 A&W restaurants in the Royalty Pool. Cash distributions are paid monthly. A&W is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family ®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®.

Additional information relating to the Fund is on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Fund's website at www.awincomefund.ca

SOURCE A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/02/c0767.html

You just read:

A&W REVENUE ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more