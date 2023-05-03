Milwaukee County Transit System Taps Stertil-Koni to Help Modernize its Maintenance Facilities

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), the largest of its type in the State of Wisconsin, recently partnered with heavy-duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni to incorporate state-of-the-art vehicle lifts as part of its preparation to welcome an era of bus rapid transit (BRT).

STEVENSVILLE, Md., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), the largest of its type in the State of Wisconsin, recently partnered with heavy-duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni to incorporate state-of-the-art vehicle lifts as part of its preparation to welcome an era of bus rapid transit (BRT).

As part of the process, MCTS purchased 14 Stertil-Koni inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFTs and 16 Mobile Column Lifts from Stertil-Koni's exclusive distributor in the region, Midwest Equipment Specialists, which also performed all lift installations and hands-on technician training.

MCTS Deputy Director for Maintenance, Dwyane Reese, explains, "Our mission is to provide premium transit service to a large and diverse community in a safe and timely manner, and Stertil-Koni is the perfect partner for us. Anything we ask for they deliver with great professionalism, Johnny-on-the-spot, and we've built great trust -- which is so important. We talk to other transit agencies about the latest equipment and are familiar with what's available in the market. Based upon our experience, we recommend Stertil-Koni as a partner in transit."

The stakes for MCTS are high. The organization boasts ridership of nearly 16 million a year, across 40 routes with 3,878 bus stops. Reese oversees two MCTS garages plus the newly-renovated fleet maintenance facility. The MCTS fleet includes 238 New Flyer clean diesel buses and 100 clean diesel Gillig buses. What's more, by the end of 2023, they will also have a fleet of 15 Nova electric-powered buses. Says Reese, "While the clean diesel engines weigh 13 tons, the new electric buses each weigh 18 tons – and our old lifts couldn't handle the additional weight. So, the new lifts were an investment in our transition to electric buses."

The electronically-synchronized, ALI-certified inground DIAMONDLIFT can raise up to 35,000 pounds per piston. They feature a mechanical locking system for maximum protection and a full color touch-screen control console that puts all lifting information directly at the fingertips of the operator.

The DIAMOND lifts are a game-changing upgrade from the previous lifts that were used since Reese joined MCTS 24 years ago. As he recalls, "The old ones had controls on the ground so you had to get on your knees with pads to use them. Now the mechanics have a pedestal they can use while standing and they can even operate them with remote control.

"They love them," he continues, "because they reduce fatigue, are safer, and have a cartridge system to contain the chains and oil. The Stertil-Koni equipment makes the entire fleet operation more efficient."

As for the Stertil-Koni Mobile Column Lifts at Milwaukee County Transit System, they are made of high tensile DOMEX steel, can lift up to 18,500 pounds per column and also feature a full-color touch screen. "Because the Mobile Lifts are portable," adds Reese, "we can utilize them in our outside space, which frees-up more room inside."

Added Stertil-Koni President Dr. Jean DellAmore, "Stertil-Koni is honored to partner with MCTS and support their mission in serving the public – while ensuring that their team has industry-leading Stertil-Koni equipment designed for utmost safety, intuitive and ergonomic ease-of-use, and maximum performance for enhanced productivity."

