IMCD Colombia increases its pharmaceuticals capabilities with the acquisition of Allianz

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (3 May 2023) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that it signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Allianz Group International S.A.S. ("Allianz"). Allianz is a distributor of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) serving the Colombian market.

"Since entering the market in 2019 through the acquisition of a pharmaceutical ingredients distributor, IMCD Colombia has become an emerging leader in delivering speciality chemicals, ingredients and formulatory solutions across all our core business segments in Colombia," said Pilar Castellanos, Managing Director, IMCD Colombia. "We are pleased to continue expanding our expertise and footprint in Colombia through Allianz's wide portfolio of APIs. This new addition will be instrumental in helping our customers and partners drive marketplace innovation and reinforces our commitment to increase our capabilities in supporting our customers and partners."

Established in 2002, Allianz is ISO 9001:2015 certified and INVIMA certified for storage, sampling, dispensation, and distribution of APIs to the Colombian market. As one of the first Colombian companies to specialize in the distribution of APIs, Allianz is committed to understanding the changing demands of the pharmaceuticals industry, while offering solutions that adhere to quality, service, regulatory and compliance trade standards.

"IMCD's history and increasing reputation, especially throughout Latin America, has been exciting to witness and now be a part of," said John Garzon, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz. "Joining IMCD Colombia reflects our dedication to continue serving our customers with quality service, logistics expertise and the expanded resources and technical expertise that IMCD is known for."

Headquartered in Bogota, Colombia, Allianz has 25 employees and generated a revenue of approximately COP 31.0 billion in financial year 2022 (approximately EUR 6.9 million). The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place in May 2023.

