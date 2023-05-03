Fentanyl Trafficking & Cocaine Sale // North West Vermont Drug Task Force
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23H2000218
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET CPL Jacob Renning
STATION: North West Vermont Drug Task Force
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/02/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Merchants Row, Swanton, VT
VIOLATION:
2 Counts of Cocaine Sale < 2.5g
1 Count of Cocaine Sale > 2.5g
2 Counts Fentanyl Trafficking
3 Counts of Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Kimberly BOUCHARD
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/02/2023 the North West Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF), in cooperation with the Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks and the Swanton Police Department arrested Kimberly BOUCHARD (36) of Saint Albans, VT subsequent to a months' long investigation into her distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl in the Franklin County area. BOUCHARD was taken into custody without incident.
The investigation consisted of multiple controlled purchases of cocaine base and fentanyl. For the entirety of the investigation BOUCHARD was on conditions of release subsequent to three previous narcotics sales charges investigated by the Vermont Drug Task Force.
Bouchard was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $5,000.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/2023
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center
BAIL: $5,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Dustin Robinson
Vermont State Police
Northwest Narcotics Investigation Unit
45 State Drive
Waterbury, VT 05671