Fentanyl Trafficking & Cocaine Sale // North West Vermont Drug Task Force

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23H2000218

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET CPL Jacob Renning

STATION: North West Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/02/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Merchants Row, Swanton, VT

VIOLATION:

2 Counts of Cocaine Sale < 2.5g

1 Count of Cocaine Sale > 2.5g

2 Counts Fentanyl Trafficking

3 Counts of Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Kimberly BOUCHARD

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/02/2023 the North West Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF), in cooperation with the Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks and the Swanton Police Department arrested Kimberly BOUCHARD (36) of Saint Albans, VT subsequent to a months' long investigation into her distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl in the Franklin County area. BOUCHARD was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation consisted of multiple controlled purchases of cocaine base and fentanyl. For the entirety of the investigation BOUCHARD was on conditions of release subsequent to three previous narcotics sales charges investigated by the Vermont Drug Task Force.

Bouchard was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $5,000.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/2023

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: $5,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Dustin Robinson

Vermont State Police

Northwest Narcotics Investigation Unit

45 State Drive

Waterbury, VT 05671