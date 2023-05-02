Naval Special Warfare Center Conducts Change of Command

Capt. Mark Burke relieved Capt. Brian Drechsler as commander of the Naval Special Warfare Center (NSWCEN). The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWCEN).

NSWCEN is an echelon III command under NSWC whose mission is to develop, plan, and conduct training of U.S. Navy naval commandos. This includes the assessment, selection, and training of SEALs and SWCCs.

A native of Pittsburg and a 1999 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Burke completed Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL Training in 2000. A highly decorated naval officer with years of experience in special operations, Davids noted Burke is well-equipped to lead the NSWCEN and continue their improvement efforts for NSW accession, selection, and training pathways.

For more information, contact NSW Public Affairs at WARCOMPA@socom.mil.