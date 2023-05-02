Submit Release
SB258 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-05-02

WISCONSIN, May 2 - An Act to create 39.387 and 71.05 (6) (b) 58. of the statutes; Relating to: creating a rural pharmacy practice grant program administered by the Higher Educational Aids Board, exempting from taxation amounts received from such a grant program, and granting rule-making authority.

Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb258

