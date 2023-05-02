Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,067 in the last 365 days.

SB261 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-05-02

WISCONSIN, May 2 - An Act to renumber 463.25 (3); to amend 463.25 (5) (intro.) and 463.25 (9) (a); and to create 463.25 (3) (b) and (c) and 463.25 (5) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: regulation of tanning facilities. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb261

You just read:

SB261 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-05-02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more