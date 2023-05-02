Submit Release
SB257 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-05-02

WISCONSIN, May 2 - An Act to amend 146.95 (2) (b) (intro.); and to create 146.955 of the statutes; Relating to: patients' and residents' rights to visitors in a health care facility, restricting visitation, and liability for the actions of visitors.

Status: S - Health

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
5/2/2023 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Health  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb257

