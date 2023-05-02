Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,149 in the last 365 days.

SB264 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture and Tourism - 2023-05-02

WISCONSIN, May 2 - An Act to renumber and amend 710.02 (1) and 710.02 (9); to amend 710.02 (2) (intro.), 710.02 (3), 710.02 (5) (a) (intro.), 710.02 (5) (a) 1., 710.02 (5) (a) 2. and 710.02 (6); and to create 710.02 (1g), 710.02 (1r) (d) and 710.02 (9) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting a foreign adversary from acquiring agricultural or forestry land in this state.

Status: S - Agriculture and Tourism

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb264

You just read:

SB264 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture and Tourism - 2023-05-02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more