WISCONSIN, May 2 - An Act to create 71.05 (1) (i), 71.26 (3) (ag) 5., 71.34 (1k) (aj) and 71.45 (1) (dp) of the statutes; Relating to: an income and franchise tax exemption for broadband expansion grants. (FE)
Status: S - Universities and Revenue
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb266
You just read:
SB266 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-05-02
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.