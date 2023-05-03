Delta Financial Group Achieves Fifth Consecutive Year of Growth

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Australian financial advisory firm Delta Financial Group announces today its fifth consecutive year of growth.

Delta Financial Group

Delta Financial Group is a financial advisory firm that provides comprehensive financial planning services. Today, they announce their 5th straight year of positive growth as they expand their client base in excess of 200.

They take a holistic approach to financial planning, taking into account the client's entire financial picture, including their tax situation, investment portfolio, and super arrangements to develop tailored financial strategies that help grow clients' wealth effectively.

One of the firm's specialties is retirement planning, helping clients to achieve financial independence, which is the ability to pay for one's own lifestyle costs in retirement without needing the financial assistance of a third party.

The founder's credentials

Delta Financial Group was founded in 2011 by Mike Sikar, who is also the CEO of the company. He is a finance expert and has been featured on Sky Business, MarketWatch, and other leading global news sites.

Mike Sikar has a strong commitment to education and self-improvement, heavily investing in learning about entrepreneurship, wealth creation, investment management, and financial markets.

What do clients say about Delta Financial online?

Delta Financial Group has a strong online presence with active social media accounts on LinkedIn, which provide updates on financial news, articles, and advice. Mike's LinkedIn page includes a range of educational videos on personal finance, retirement planning, investments, and how to grow an asset base. With a team of experienced financial planners and a commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals, they are well-positioned to help Australians overcome the psychological barriers that can threaten their retirement plans.

Financial planning services offered by Delta Financial Group that set them apart.

The company offers a wide range of services, including retirement planning, investment planning, self-managed superannuation funds, personal insurance, and portfolio management. They offer fee-only financial advisory services, meaning they do not receive commissions or other incentives to recommend particular financial products, and are therefore committed to acting in their clients' best interests.

"Retirement is about getting the most out of your life without having to worry about money," says Mike Sikar, principal financial advisor and founder of Delta Financial Group.

The group's mission is to make managing money easier and life more enjoyable. The company helps its clients become financially organised, have more time, worry less, have more choices, remove unnecessary risks, make decisions confidently, and feel in control.

"Money matters because your life does," says Sikar. This statement embodies the company's approach to financial planning, which emphasises the importance of taking control of one's finances to live a better life.

Their positive growth over the past five years is a testament to their commitment to their clients and values. Focusing on providing comprehensive and personalised financial planning services, the company is poised to continue its success and positively impact the lives of its clients.

About Delta Financial Group

Delta Financial Group is an Australian financial advisory firm that specialises in offering expert advice to high-income earners in areas such as tax planning, investment management, retirement planning, superannuation, cash-flow management, and estate planning. The company was founded in 2011 by Mike Sikar, who has over 25 years of experience in stockbroking and financial planning.

Contact information

Mike Sikar

enquiries@deltafinancial.com.au

(02) 9327 4338

https://www.deltafinancialgroup.com.au/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164510