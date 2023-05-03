PanGenomic Health Announces Financial Results for the 2022 Fiscal Year

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") NARA NARA, is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Year End Financial Statements").

The 2022 Year End Financial Statements, together with detailed information regarding the Company's financial results as set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

"We are very pleased with the progress we made in 2022 as a publicly-listed startup benefit company in the digital health sector", said Robert Nygren, Executive Chair of PanGenomic Health. "The need for innovative solutions for consumers and their health practitioners to address mental health challenges is significant, and we believe that evidence-based natural solutions will play an important role."

Key highlights in the year included:

Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange as one of Canada's first publicly-traded benefit companies.

first publicly-traded benefit companies. Launched Nara app to provide consumers with personalized information about evidence-based natural remedy solutions to support mental health.

Appointed Maryam Marissen as CEO, who has over two decades of experience in consumer product marketing, private clinic services and public advocacy and helped establish one of the first online personal care and wellness e-commerce stores in North America .

as CEO, who has over two decades of experience in consumer product marketing, private clinic services and public advocacy and helped establish one of the first online personal care and wellness e-commerce stores in . Appointed PanGenomic Health Co-Founder Vincent Lum as CEO of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. (formerly PlantGx Diagnostics Inc.), which is developing novel prognostic tests to help assess the effectiveness of natural remedy treatments for mental health conditions.

as CEO of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. (formerly PlantGx Diagnostics Inc.), which is developing novel prognostic tests to help assess the effectiveness of natural remedy treatments for mental health conditions. Acquired Mindleap Health Inc., the developer of a telehealth platform for mental health and wellness.

The Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 were as follows:



As at PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) December 31, 2022 $ December 31, 2021 $





ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 88,526 1,348,622 Amounts receivable 157,817 41,366 Prepaid expenses 204,103 280,420 Loan receivable 33,924 –





Total current assets 484,370 1,670,408





Non-current assets









Equipment 19,772 24,880 Intangible assets – 850,000 Loan receivable – 31,640





Total non-current assets 19,772 906,520





TOTAL ASSETS 504,142 2,576,928





LIABILITIES









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 399,016 170,794 Loan payable 101,771 – Due to related parties 218,465 163,660





Total liabilities 719,252 334,454





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)









Common shares 11,240,056 4,634,568 Preferred shares – 497,330 Equity reserves 3,526,356 97,770 Deficit (14,981,522) (2,987,194)





Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (215,110) 2,242,474





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) 504,142 2,576,928

PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.

Year ended December 31, Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 2022 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)



$ $









Expenses

















Advertising and promotion



495,694 81,625 Consulting fees



954,847 357,000 Depreciation



11,113 2,127 Director's fees



42,500 – General and administrative



119,729 13,531 Professional fees



269,364 167,998 Rent (Note 10)



10,000 12,000 Research and development



534,113 129,669 Share-based compensation



616,786 50,877 Transfer agent and filing fees



64,914 19,024 Wages and benefits



522,767 34,804









Total expenses



3,641,827 868,655









Loss before other income (expense)



(3,641,827) (868,655)









Other income (expense)

















Interest expense



(1,311) (2,466) Interest income



2,454 15,841 Impairment of intangible assets



(8,361,114) (1,794,042) Foreign exchange translation gain



7,470 –









Total other income (expense)



(8,352,501) (1,780,667)









Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year



(11,994,328) (2,649,322)









Loss per common share, basic and diluted



(0.22) (0.13)









Weighted average common shares outstanding



54,805,722 19,779,471

PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC. Year ended Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow December 31, December 31, (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2022 2021

$ $ Operating activities



Net loss (11,994,328) (2,649,322) Items not involving cash:



Amortization of loan fee – 2,000 Depreciation 11,113 2,127 Foreign exchange translation gain (2,284) – Impairment of intangible asset 8,361,114 1,794,042 Share-based compensation 616,786 50,877 Changes in non-cash operating working capital:



Amounts receivable (93,641) (41,585) Prepaid expenses 76,317 (274,541) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 227,222 60,936 Due to related parties (15,155) (3,776) Net cash used in operating activities (2,782,546) (1,059,242)





Investing activities



Acquisition costs upon acquisition of Mindleap Health Inc. (47,147) – Cash acquired upon acquisition of Mindleap Health Inc. 1,023 – Cash acquired upon acquisition of Pangenomic Technologies Inc. – 33,546 Investment in loans receivable – (631,640) Purchase of equipment (6,005) (6,814) Net cash used in investing activities (52,129) (604,908)





Financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of units, net of issuance costs 1,290,658 2,457,215 Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs – 497,330 Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of warrants 142,500 – Proceeds from loan payable 101,771 20,000 Proceeds from related party loans 39,650 – Net cash provided by financing activities 1,574,579 2,974,545





Change in cash (1,260,096) 1,310,395





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,348,622 38,227





Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 88,526 1,348,622





Cash and cash equivalents consist of:



Cash in bank 77,276 198,622 Cashable short-term investment certificate 11,250 1,150,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 88,526 1,348,622









About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

