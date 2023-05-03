World's Leading PMO Communities Unite to Launch International PMO Day

The largest global PMO Communities join forces to celebrate the inaugural International PMO Day on the second Tuesday of May – May 9th, 2023

PHOENIX, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six of the largest global PMO (Project, Program and Portfolio Management Office) communities have come together to announce the establishment of International PMO Day. This annual celebration will take place every year on the second Tuesday of May, with the inaugural event falling on May 9th, 2023. International PMO Day is dedicated to recognizing, highlighting, promoting, appreciating, and celebrating the vital role PMOs play in organizations today.

The six participating PMO communities include The PMO Leader (US), PMO Squad (US), PMO Global Alliance (Brazil), PMO Strategies (US), House of PMO (UK), PMOfficers (Spain).

PMOs are essential for the development and delivery of organizational change, ensuring projects and programs are aligned with strategic goals, while maintaining a focus on continuous improvement. International PMO Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of effective project, program, and portfolio management, promote best practices, and recognize the valuable work of PMO professionals around the world.

Joe Pusz, known as "PMO Joe", President of the PMO Squad, expressed his enthusiasm for International PMO Day, stating, "This event provides a platform to recognize the hard work and dedication of PMO professionals who continually strive for excellence in their field. We are proud to support International PMO Day and encourage the wider community to join us in celebrating the achievements of PMO professionals and promoting PMO as a profession and career of choice."

Milan Dordevic PMP, Americas Lead Ambassador of The PMO Leader community, with over 7,000 members, also commented on the initiative, "Establishing International PMO Day is a significant milestone for our industry, as we unite to raise global awareness of the critical role PMOs play in driving successful business outcomes. This celebration reinforces the importance of PMOs in delivering value to organizations and encourages the sharing of knowledge and best practices across the community."

Americo Pinto, founder of PMO Global Alliance, added, "International PMO Day is a testament to the power of collaboration within our global community. By joining forces, we are not only celebrating the incredible accomplishments of PMO professionals, but also creating a strong network of knowledge exchange and support, which will undoubtedly lead to further innovation and growth in the field."

Join the global PMO community in celebrating International PMO Day by sharing your expertise, wisdom, and insight using the hashtag #intlPMODay on social media platforms. Together, let us shine a light on the incredible work of PMO professionals and foster a spirit of collaboration and learning within our industry.

About International PMO Day

International PMO Day is a collaborative initiative established by the largest global PMO communities. The event celebrates the vital role PMOs play in organizations today. Held annually on the second Tuesday of May, International PMO Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of effective project, program, and portfolio management, promote best practices, and recognize the valuable work of PMO professionals. For more information, visit http://www.internationalpmoday.com

About The PMO Leader

The PMO Leader is a global community of project, program, and portfolio management office professionals, with a mission to connect, share, and grow together. With thousands of members from Americas, EMEA and APAC regions, the community focuses on providing valuable resources, networking opportunities, and expert insights to its members, fostering a spirit of collaboration and continuous improvement. For more information, visit http://www.thepmoleader.com

Media Contact

Nadia Alexander, PM Comms, 1 6028194522, communications@pm.guru

SOURCE International PMO Day