Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Award Recognizes HUSSLUP as an Honoree in Media & Entertainment and as a Finalist Among New Companies on the Rise

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HUSSLUP, a groundbreaking mobile and desktop platform for creative talent discovery in media and entertainment, has been recognized in two categories for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards: as an honoree in "Media & Entertainment" and as a finalist for "Companies On the Rise" that have been in business for 0-4 years.

"Thank you Fast Company for recognizing that our mission to democratize access to Hollywood is critical for the future of this $2.3 trillion global industry," HUSSLUP CEO-Founder H Schuster said. "During our invite-only beta, we are sourcing talent from our large, qualified professional community for over 50 studios and production companies. And we are just getting started. Our search tools and end-to-end workflow solutions will address major pain points in the Hollywood."

Adds Alex Maghen, HUSSLUP CTO, "In an industry where a telephone is still the primary technology, we know that making the talent sourcing process more efficient for everyone is going to change the way the industry does business."

Fast Company devotes the awards to honoring sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live and interact with the world.

Its spring 2023 issue (on newsstands May 9) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and forward-thinking companies that are actively tackling global challenges, including HUSSLUP.

"It's thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year's honorees," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "While it's easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society's most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own."

This year's awards showcase 45 winners, 216 finalists and more than 300 honorable mentions. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility and more. The 2023 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Italy to Singapore to New Zealand.

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

HUSSLUP is a groundbreaking mobile and desktop platform for creative talent discovery in media and entertainment. The Techstars Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs-backed company's mission is to democratize and diversify access to the industry by connecting creatives all over the world to each other and to the companies that need them. HUSSLUP is transforming Hollywood's old clique with one click.

HUSSLUP comes as demand for creative talent has skyrocketed. Despite the explosion of streaming, gaming and podcasting content, the talent discovery and staffing process in the $2.6 trillion media and entertainment business is totally antiquated. Executives still search for writers, producers, directors and others through personal relationships and rarely get out of their cliques, which makes it challenging for new and diverse talent to break into the industry. With HUSSLUP, companies can efficiently search a large, qualified talent pool with specific criteria and immediately vet candidates.

HUSSLUP is currently available in mobile and desktop versions as an invite-only Beta and counts more than 50 major studios and independent production companies as launch partners, including NBCUniversal's film and studio groups, Telemundo, the Russo brothers' AGBO Films, Tyra Banks' Bankable Productions, horror shingle Blumhouse Productions, Don Cheadle's This Radicle Act and more. It also has formed partnerships with DEI-focused organizations such as Women In Film, Outfest, and the National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) among others.

