SCB 10X Partners with Bloomberg for Fourth REDeFiNE Tomorrow Virtual Summit

BANGKOK, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ -- SCB 10X ( https://scb10x.com/ ), the digital technology investment arm of SCBX Group, announced today the return of its annual REDeFiNE Tomorrow 2023. The global DeFi & Web 3.0 Virtual Summit will be held virtually May 25th -26th. Partnering with Bloomberg, the global leader in business and financial information, the event will bring together an all-star lineup of renowned industry innovators and changemakers from across the world focused on building and expanding the digital asset ecosystem.

Providing guests with the opportunity to hear from thought leaders on topics related to DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 and more, the conference will host over 30 sessions from world class speakers. Viewers can watch the broadcast on Bizzabo, and Bloomberg Live.

This years all-star lineup includes but is not limited to: Michael Shaulov, Co-founder and CEO of Fireblocks; Robert Leshner, Founder and CEO of Compound; Sunny Aggarwal, Co-founder of Osmosis Labs; Kain Warwick, Founder of Synthetix; Stani Kulechov, Founder and CEO of Aave Companies; and Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder and CEO of Circle.

"This year has been challenging for the digital asset industry, but we have also seen continual growth and innovation across the board," said Mukaya (Tai) Panich, CEO and Chief Venture and Investment Officer at SCB 10X. "Despite the past year's bear market, the industry has continued to innovate and create new opportunities, improving the space as a whole. We have little doubt that 2023 will see further developments in Web3 and DeFi despite the current tumultuous times, and it is our hope that this year's virtual summit will create inspiration for innovation and entrepreneurship among the audiences."

Last year's event, held over two days, brought in 40 speakers to an audience of 2,160 registered viewers. To register for the event, please visit: https://events.bizzabo.com/REDeFiNETomorrow2023.

The full line of of speakers are listed below:

Michael Gronager , CEO & Co-founder of Chainalysis

, CEO & Co-founder of Chainalysis Brad Garlinghouse , CEO & Co-founder of Ripple

, CEO & Co-founder of Ripple Michael Shaulov , CEO & Co-founder of Fireblocks

, CEO & Co-founder of Fireblocks Robert Leshner , CEO & Co-founder of Compound

, CEO & Co-founder of Compound Sergey Gorbunov , CEO & Co-founder of Axelar

, CEO & Co-founder of Axelar Steven Goldfeder , CEO & Co-founder of Arbitrum

, CEO & Co-founder of Arbitrum Wayne Chang , CEO & Co-founder of Spruce

, CEO & Co-founder of Spruce David Tse , CEO & Co-founder of Babylon

, CEO & Co-founder of Babylon Sreeram Kanna , CEO & Co-founder of Eigenlayer

, CEO & Co-founder of Eigenlayer Michael Wu , CEO & Co-founder of Amber Group

, CEO & Co-founder of Amber Group Darius Sit , Founder & CIO of QCP Capital

, Founder & CIO of QCP Capital Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos, CEO & Founder of Metrika

Alon Muroch, CEO & Co-founder of SSV

Anand Gomes , CEO & Co-founder of Paradigm

, CEO & Co-founder of Paradigm Michael Egorov , CEO & Co-founder of Curve

, CEO & Co-founder of Curve Konstantin Lonashuk, CEO & Co-founder of Lido

Collin Myers , CEO & Co-founder of Obol Labs

, CEO & Co-founder of Mustafa Al-Bassam , CEO & Co-founder of Celestia

, CEO & Co-founder of Celestia Sunny Aggarwal , CEO & Co-founder of Osmosis

, CEO & Co-founder of Osmosis Tal Zackon , CEO & Co-founder of Tres Finance

, CEO & Co-founder of Tres Finance Diogo Monica , CEO & Co-founder of Anchorage

, CEO & Co-founder of Anchorage Jeremy Allaire , CEO & Co-founder of Circle (USDC)

, CEO & Co-founder of Circle (USDC) Anton Katz , CEO & Co-founder of Talos

, CEO & Co-founder of Talos Tarun Chitra , CEO & Co-founder of Gauntlet

, CEO & Co-founder of Gauntlet Kain Warwick , Founder of Synthetix

, Founder of Synthetix Bryan Pellegrino , CEO & Co-founder of Layerzero

, CEO & Co-founder of Layerzero Vipul Ved Prakash , CEO & Co-founder of Together

, CEO & Co-founder of Together Paul Veradittakit, Managing Partner at Pantera Capital

Min Teo , Managing Partner and Co-founder of Ethereal Ventures

, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Ethereal Ventures Gabby Dizon, CEO & Co-founder of Yield Guild Game

Stani Kulechov, CEO & Co-founder of Aave

Alex Svanevik , CEO & Co-founder of Nansen

, CEO & Co-founder of Nansen Sebastien Borget , COO & Co-founder of The Sandbox

, COO & Co-founder of The Sandbox Mathias Imbach, Group CEO & Co-founder of Sygnum

Rudy Lee , CEO of ZTX

, CEO of ZTX Tascha Punyaneramitdee, CEO & Co-founder of Alpha Venture DAO

To learn more, please visit: https://scb10x.com/

About SCB 10X

SCB 10X Co., Ltd. is a holding company of the SCBX Group, and was established in January 2020 with a "moonshot mission" to achieve exponential growth through technology innovation and investment with a focus on disruptive technology, Digital Asset, Blockchain, Web3 & AI, via its two arms: Venture Capital and Venture Builder. For more information, please visit https://scb10x.com/ .

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

