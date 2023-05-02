Governor Abbott Announces Harlingen Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

TEXAS, May 2 - May 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), City of Harlingen, and Visit Harlingen will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Tuesday, May 9.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in Harlingen and across the Rio Grande Valley, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join virtually to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Harlingen’s workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Harlingen will join 42 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend in person or online. To join virtually, visit: bit.ly/TMO_MFT_Har

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Harlingen

Tuesday, May 9 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

City Hall, 2nd Floor

118 E. Tyler Ave.

Harlingen, Texas 78550

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/884442969284935

Questions may be directed to: Cristina Garcia, Director of Communication & Media, City of Harlingen, (956) 613-0681, cmgarcia@harlingentx.gov

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities