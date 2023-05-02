Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Board Of Chiropractic Examiners

TEXAS, May 2 - May 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Matthew Mix, D.C. and reappointed Josh Hollub and Mindy Neal, D.C. to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board is responsible for regulating the practice of chiropractic in the State of Texas.

Matthew Mix, D.C. of Bastrop is the owner of Adjust. He is a state association member of the Chiropractic Society of Texas and a member of the International Chiropractic Association. Mix studied at The University of Southern Mississippi, and received a Doctor of Chiropractic and an Academy of Chiropractic Philosophers Diplomate from Parker University.

Josh Hollub of Houston is a fourth-generation master plumber at Modern Plumbing Company, Inc., a family-owned and operated business since 1956. He has been a youth football coach for 11 years and enjoys giving back to the community and the next generation of servant leaders. Hollub graduated from Deer Park High School and completed a four-year plumbing apprenticeship program.

Mindy Neal, D.C. of Bovina is a chiropractor and owner of The Bone Joint Chiropractic. She is a member of the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Veterinary Chiropractic Association. She is the former chairman of Parmerton Rhea, LLC. in Parmer County, former vice president of the Basketball League of Bovina, and former president of the Bovina Booster Club. Governor Abbott first appointed her to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners in 2018. Neal received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Chiropractic from Parker College of Chiropractic.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.