Governor Abbott Celebrates Leading Tourism Industry At New Omni PGA Frisco Resort

TEXAS, May 2 - May 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas’ continued prominence as a leading tourism destination at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Omni Hotel & Resorts’ new PGA Frisco Resort. Through a $520 million capital investment, Frisco's new golf resort will create 1,000 new jobs and serve as a destination for golf enthusiasts and visitors from around the world.

“Texas is already a prime destination for tourists and golfers, but with more than two dozen tournaments already scheduled for this amazing resort, it will encourage even more growth and investment in the Frisco area,” said Governor Abbott. “Omni is a big part of the Texas economic juggernaut, and we are honored to have you here. Thank you to the Frisco City Council and community leaders, including Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, for all your hard work bringing such a great company to this wonderful city.”

In his remarks before 350 community and business leaders, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ continued efforts to ensure our state remains a national leader for economic growth and development, having been named the Best State for Business a record-breaking 19 years in a row. In recognition of the travel and tourism industry's important role in Texas' ongoing success, the Governor will designate May 7-13, 2023 as Travel and Tourism Week in Texas, in conjunction with the U.S. Travel Association's National Travel and Tourism Week.

Governor Abbott was joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by Frisco Mayor Cheney, Omni Hotels & Resorts President Kurt Alexander, Omni PGA Frisco Resort Vice President and Managing Director Jeff Smith, TRT Holdings Owner Bob Rowling, and TRT Holdings President Blake Rowling. The Governor also presented a proclamation to commemorate the resort’s ribbon cutting and significant economic opportunity it will bring to North Texas.

The resort is scheduled to host the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on May 24-28, 2023, as well as 26 additional championships planned in Frisco—including two PGA championship events and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship—through 2034. Learn more about the Omni Hotel & Resorts’ new PGA Frisco Resort.