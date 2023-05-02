Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Rothfelder To Veterans’ Land Board

May 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed James Rothfelder to the Veterans’ Land Board for a term set to expire on December 29, 2024. The Veterans’ Land Board is an organization within the Texas General Land Office that oversees programs that provide benefits and services for Texas veterans, military members, and their families.

James Rothfelder of New Braunfels is a portfolio manager at The Kuehler Group. He serves on the Board of Directors of CASA of Central Texas and The Comal County Conservation Alliance. He is a member of the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, the Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Council, the Rotary Club of New Braunfels, and the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club. Rothfelder received a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Kansas and a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.

