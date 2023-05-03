Submit Release
DLNR News Release – DLNR BOATING DIVISION FINED $600,000 FOR VIOLATIONS

(HONOLULU) – The Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) has authorized Chairperson Dawn Chang to sign a settlement agreement between the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR), and the Wastewater Branch of the Hawai‘i Dept. of Health (DOH).

In June 2021, DOH issued the boating division a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) for failure to produce effluent within state limits, from its wastewater treatment system at He‘eia Kea Small Boat Harbor, on O‘ahu.

Before the violation notice, DOBOR worked closely with DOH and had completed design and permitting for construction of a wastewater treatment plant to replace an original one built in 1991. DOBOR received $1,000,000 in capital improvement funds to build a new plant and began construction of an absorption bed disposal system. It then submitted multiple requests to the legislature for CIP funding to complete construction of the plant, and in November 2022 received $3,000,000. Construction of a new plant is anticipated to begin in August, with completion by next February.

Under the Draft Settlement Agreement, approved by the BLNR last Friday, DOH agreed to permit DLNR/DOBOR to propose one or more environmentally beneficial projects to undertake, in lieu of paying a monetary penalty of $600,000.

That project, already proposed, and tentatively accepted by DOH, is the replacement of the existing wastewater treatment system, next to and serving the makai comfort station and harbor office at Hale‘iwa Small Boat Harbor, on O‘ahu’s north shore. Once approved and permitted that project is expected to begin in August 2024, with completion in December 2024. That project is expected to cost $800,000, meaning DLNR will not have to pay the $600,000 penalty.

