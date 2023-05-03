Let the Voting Begin! Canada’s Got Talent Reveals First Two Performers Heading to the Finale, May 16 on Citytv

/EIN News/ -- – #CGT judges select magician ATSUSHI ONO (Calgary, AB) and dance crew CONVERSION (Trois-Rivières, QC) to move on to the finale –



TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the first two of eight acts moving on to the live two-hour finale, airing Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+. They are:

ALBERTA:

ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act, Calgary, AB



QUEBEC:

CONVERSION – Dance Act, Trois-Rivières, QC – **Trish’s Golden Buzzer**



Tune in to Breakfast Television on Thursday morning to find out which two acts won Canada’s vote to join ATSUSHI ONO and CONVERSION in the live two-hour finale, airing May 16 on Citytv.

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

Dog trainer ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ ( Thetford Mines, QC) and her furry friends, Tesla and Louka, had the judges smiling from ear-to-ear, Howie said it was “pure joy” and “pure entertainment”

and her furry friends, Tesla and Louka, had the judges smiling from ear-to-ear, Howie said it was “pure joy” and “pure entertainment” Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer MAYA GAMZU (Toronto, ON) hit the high notes during her performance of “Domino” by Jessie J

hit the high notes during her performance of “Domino” by Jessie J Dance crew COOL GIRAFFES (Edmonton, AB) moved in unison throughout their routine

moved in unison throughout their routine After a surprise twist during their audition, THE TURNBULL BROTHERS (Glace Bay, NS) performed a cover of “Heaven” by Los Lonely Boys, Howie said “[he] enjoyed it from beginning to end”

performed a cover of “Heaven” by Los Lonely Boys, Howie said “[he] enjoyed it from beginning to end” Magician ATSUSHI ONO (Calgary, AB) stunned the judges with his up-close magic tricks, Lilly said “[his] talent is so undeniable”

stunned the judges with his up-close magic tricks, Lilly said “[his] talent is so undeniable” Singer BEATRICE LOVE (Edmonton, AB) performed an original song called “Warrior”; Lilly said her voice was “magic”

performed an original song called “Warrior”; Lilly said her voice was “magic” Opera singer POALA TROILO (Laval, QC) wowed the judges with an elegant performance accompanied by a figure skating duo, Lilly said she “stepped into [her] queen era”

wowed the judges with an elegant performance accompanied by a figure skating duo, Lilly said she “stepped into [her] queen era” MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS ( Gibsons , BC) had the judges in stitches during his attempt to take over the world with an army of Howie clones

had the judges in stitches during his attempt to take over the world with an army of Howie clones Trish’s Golden Buzzer CONVERSION (Trois-Rivières, QC) performed a powerful dance routine to “Take Me To Church” by Kiesza, Kardinal said they “really brought it today for sure”



A Recap of Tonight’s Semi-Final

Performances (Tuesday, May 2)

ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act

Thetford Mines, QC

MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act

Edmonton, AB

THE TURNBULL BROTHERS – Singers

Glace Bay, NS

ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act

Calgary, AB

BEATRICE LOVE – Singer/Musician

Edmonton, AB

PAOLA TROILO – Singer/Musician

Laval, QC

MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act

Gibsons, BC

CONVERSION – Dance Act

Trois-Rivières, QC

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Semi-Final

Performances (Tuesday, May 9)

THE CAST – Dance Act

Lévis, QC

RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician

Vancouver Island, BC

GBA – Circus Act

Montreal, QC

KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician

Burlington, ON

MEAVE – Singer/Musician

Niagara Falls, ON

MAGIC BEN – Magic Act

Whitehorse, YT

CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act

Victoria, BC

ANICA – Singer/Musician

Grand-Barachois, NB

GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act

Laval, QC

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

