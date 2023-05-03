Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,087 in the last 365 days.

Lightning Network Infrastructure Company Neutronpay Launches Enterprise Business API Product for Customers in Asia and North America

/EIN News/ -- HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last year we've been building our enterprise infrastructure API for businesses, and we're proud to announce it's now ready for the public. We want to thank our early enterprise customers who've been helping us test in North America and Asia over the past several months.

If sending or receiving payments are apart of your business operations, or you simply want to leverage the benefits of Lightning, we can help. If you haven't spoken to our team yet, reach out and we can get you into our next batch of early customers. If you are a tradfi or bitcoin/lightning startup, we can support you as well.

We also support conversions to and from fiat currencies to assist those customers who operate in the fiat world who want to use the Lightning Network.

"Neutronpay aims to bring countries closer together by faster and more cost-effective global payments. If you're a business who sends global commerce payments to/from suppliers/manufacturers in Vietnam & APAC, especially from North America, we have the solution for you. With the Lightning Network we can provide any business with global settlement within seconds, and with much lower fees than traditional bank wires. The new generation of business payments for global trade is here, and it works 24/7 and even on weekends," quoted Albert Buu Founder & CEO.

The Neutronpay team will be attending the Microstrategy: Bitcoin & Lightning for Businesses event in Orlando (May 3-4) and then Bitcoin Miami (May 18-20). Reach out and book an in-person meeting for either event - email sales@neutronpay.com

Media contact: info@neutronpay.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lightning Network Infrastructure Company Neutronpay Launches Enterprise Business API Product for Customers in Asia and North America

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more