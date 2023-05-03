Lightning Network Infrastructure Company Neutronpay Launches Enterprise Business API Product for Customers in Asia and North America

/EIN News/ -- HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last year we've been building our enterprise infrastructure API for businesses, and we're proud to announce it's now ready for the public. We want to thank our early enterprise customers who've been helping us test in North America and Asia over the past several months.



If sending or receiving payments are apart of your business operations, or you simply want to leverage the benefits of Lightning, we can help. If you haven't spoken to our team yet, reach out and we can get you into our next batch of early customers. If you are a tradfi or bitcoin/lightning startup, we can support you as well.

We also support conversions to and from fiat currencies to assist those customers who operate in the fiat world who want to use the Lightning Network.

"Neutronpay aims to bring countries closer together by faster and more cost-effective global payments. If you're a business who sends global commerce payments to/from suppliers/manufacturers in Vietnam & APAC, especially from North America, we have the solution for you. With the Lightning Network we can provide any business with global settlement within seconds, and with much lower fees than traditional bank wires. The new generation of business payments for global trade is here, and it works 24/7 and even on weekends," quoted Albert Buu Founder & CEO.

The Neutronpay team will be attending the Microstrategy: Bitcoin & Lightning for Businesses event in Orlando (May 3-4) and then Bitcoin Miami (May 18-20). Reach out and book an in-person meeting for either event - email sales@neutronpay.com

Media contact: info@neutronpay.com