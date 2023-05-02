30th anniversary of EU single market during Swedish Presidency

SWEDEN, May 2 - On 2 May, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU and the European Commission organised the Single Market Forum (SIMFO) to mark the 30th anniversary of the EU single market. Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton co-hosted the conference. The future of the single market was discussed, with a focus on the digital single market, standardisation and skills supply.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson opened the conference by emphasising the importance of the EU single market for growth and job creation in the EU. A high-level panel discussed what can be done now and in the long term to improve the functioning of the single market. The panel also discussed what the EU single market has achieved in its first 30 years and emphasised the importance of long-term competitiveness for continued success.

“The EU single market has come a long way in stimulating growth and making life easier for citizens, companies and consumers in the EU. Still, challenges remain, particularly in the services sector, which is an increasingly important part of the global economy,” said Mr Forssell.

Issues discussed during the conference included the future of the single market, with a focus on the digital single market, standardisation and skills supply. The business sector, trade organisations, representatives from the EU and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Member States and other actors gave their views on how the single market can be improved.