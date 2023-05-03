Global AI in Epidemiology Market Outlook 2023: Players Include Cerner Enviza, Eclinicalworks, Epic Systems, Google Cloud and IBM

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Epidemiology: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this report, the market has been segmented based on deployment type, application, end user and region. The report provides an overview of the global market for AI in epidemiology while analyzing market trends and providing revenue forecasts.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022-2027. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of AI in epidemiology providers.

The report also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The scope of the study includes the software and platforms that support ML tools needed for AI in epidemiology.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in epidemiology treatment

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the upcoming market potential for AI in epidemiology disease treatment with an emphasis on new effective disease prevention and treatment strategies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the AI in epidemiology market, and corresponding market share analysis based on deployment type, application, end user, and region

Discussion of the market opportunities and gaps estimating the demand for AI in epidemiology, technology adaptations, industry regulations, future outlook, and COVID-19 impact on this market

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, and other strategic advantages

Company profiles of the leading global players

Epidemiology is a field that focuses on identifying the factors responsible for health conditions and diseases within a given population. It considers the community as the primary concern, rather than individual patients. Epidemiological research is based on scientific methods, relies on data analysis and aims to investigate various health-related occurrences in defined populations.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the performance by machines of tasks that are generally associated with human intelligence. Machine learning (ML) is a subset of AI that refers to the ability of computers to draw conclusions from data without being explicitly programmed to do so. Due to its potential to improve the prediction of disease and patient care, ML has sparked significant interest in healthcare epidemiology.

ML tools support healthcare decision-making at four stages of hospital-based care: triage, diagnosis, treatment and discharge. Examples include model-building efforts to aid emergency department triage, predict time before septic shock onset, detect pneumonia, and classify COVID-19 disposition risk levels Increasing the availability and quality of electronic health record (EHR) data and computing power opens up opportunities for ML to improve patient safety and clinical management efficiency, and reduce healthcare costs.

