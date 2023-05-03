The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLTQ) on Behalf of Investors

Shareholders with losses of $1,000,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Loyalty Ventures Inc. ("Loyalty Ventures" or the "Company") LYLTQ on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 8, 2022, before the market opened, Loyalty Market announced that it's Air Miles Reward Program segment and its Air Miles sponsor, Sobeys, were "unable to align on extension terms" and Sobeys would "exit the program on a region-by-region basis."

On this news, Loyalty Ventures's stock price fell $5.01, or 45.4%, to close at $6.02 per share on June 8, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Loyalty Ventures securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502006273/en/