Global Industrial Robotics Market Report to 2026: Collaborative Robots Promote Efficiency and Innovation Presenting Opportunities

Robotics usage in industrial settings has risen over the last decade due to their benefits, such as increased efficiency and productivity. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift from manual to automated operations as frequent lockdowns led to labor shortages in most industries.

However, the high implementation costs mean large organizations tend to invest more than small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in using and integrating robots into their operations.

While evolving technologies enable practical cooperation between robots and operators, interoperability challenges and vulnerabilities from cybersecurity pose implementation hurdles for operators. Incorporating technoogies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in robots will likely help decision-making and gain traction as robot use increases.

Where possible, the analyst discusses country-level data on new installations and growth. The study also includes a section on sustainability and how robots contribute to a reduced carbon footprint. Notably, the analyst offers organizations looking to improve their product portfolio and invest in robotics for manufacturing operations insights into trends and growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Research Scope

In this study, the analyst details the total revenue generated in the robotics market. The base year for the study is 2021, and the forecast years are from 2022 until 2026. Other information includes:

Revenue share for all major robot types: Linear (Cartesian and Gantry), selective compliance assembly robot arm (SCARA), articulated, parallel/delta, cylindrical, and collaborative robots

Revenue share by region: North America , Latin America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and Asia-Pacific (APAC)

, , , the and , and (APAC) Competitive landscape, including prominent robotics industry participants and product upgrades

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Market Definitions

Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Robotics Market by Region and Country

Installations and Units Analysis - Asia

Installations and Units Analysis - Europe

Installations and Units Analysis - The Americas

Annual Installations of Top 10 Countries

Software and Digital Trends in Robotics

4. Sustainability and Carbon Capture - Industrial Robotics

Sustainability and Carbon Capture with Industrial Robots

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & Africa

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Forecast Analysis

Companies to Watch

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-based Robotics to Deliver Autonomous Robots for Industrial Applications

Growth Opportunity 2: The Emergence of RaaS to Boost Deployment Across Industries

Growth Opportunity 3: Advancements in Gripper Technology to Promote Workers' Safety

Growth Opportunity 4: Collaborative Robots Promote Efficiency and Innovation

Growth Opportunity 5: Industrial Robotics' Imperative to Drive Sustainability Efforts

11. Next Steps

