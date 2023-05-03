The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Icahn Enterprises L.P. ("IEP" or the "Company") IEP on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that IEP units are inflated by more than 75% due to the Company trading "at a 218% premium to its last reported net asset value." The report also claimed that the Company operates a "ponzi-like economic structure" and "has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors."

On this news, IEP's stock price fell $10.06, or 20%, to close at $40.36 per share on May 2, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

