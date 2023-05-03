Submit Release
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Icahn Enterprises L.P. ("IEP" or the "Company") IEP investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that IEP units are inflated by more than 75% due to the Company trading "at a 218% premium to its last reported net asset value." The report also claimed that the Company operates a "ponzi-like economic structure" and "has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors."

On this news, IEP's stock price fell $10.06, or 20%, to close at $40.36 per share on May 2, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased IEP securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

